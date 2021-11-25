‘One of the real gems in Longmont’: OUR Center’s Thanksgiving meal remains a drive-thru event

Every day of the year, Longmont’s OUR Center provides food and meals for those in need.

Thanksgiving was no different. Volunteers filled the kitchen, preparing turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, pie and other holiday staples that were boxed up and served to-go for those driving through or walking up to the center.

“It’s just making sure that everyone has a good nutritious meal, whether it’s Thanksgiving or any other day of the week,” Executive Director Marc Cowell said, standing at the entrance of the drive-thru line to greet people.

“If you arrive, we’ll make sure you get a meal. We don’t put any stipulations on getting something today. We just want to make sure everyone has a good meal.” he added.

The OUR Center prepared to serve about 300 meals, but a fairly slow trickle of cars stopped by for the first half of the meal service, which lasted from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Among those who drove up on Thanksgiving was Stan, who did not provide a last name. He said it’s nice to receive a warm meal, given that he doesn’t currently have access to a kitchen. He brought along a friend who is getting by on a feeble retirement.

“That’s why we’re doing this,” he said.

For volunteers, this is what it’s all about. It’s a large part of the reason why Dick Neujahr, a regular OUR Center volunteer, encouraged his family to join him at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

If he’s learned anything over the years, it’s that “you need to teach the children to give back.”

On Thanksgiving, his daughter Lisa King stood with a clipboard, welcoming people who drove up for food. This is now the second time she’s brought her family along to volunteer on the holiday.

“It’s just amazing to see humanity and see how giving people are,” King said, adding that it serves as a reminder of how blessed her family is.

King’s family stands out to Julie Lupien, director of volunteer services at the OUR Center. When the pandemic hit, a lot of the older volunteers stopped coming regularly, no longer feeling comfortable because they were at a higher risk for contracting the virus.

But King, Neujahr and the rest of the family continued to serve regularly.

“When I think of COVID and what we all went through and people risking to be here, I think (of) her,” Lupien said.

As a regular volunteer, Diana Neff is constantly reminded of how important it is to have the OUR Center in Longmont.

“I figure this is one of the real gems in Longmont,” she said. “I’ve never needed them, but oh am I glad they’re here.”

While they’re grateful the OUR Center has kept people fed during the pandemic, Neff and her husband Doug McCallum are looking forward to the day when everyone can return for in-person meals.

Thanksgiving has always been a communal holiday for Neff, one to spend in fellowship with friends and family members.

“We’re still feeding people, but going home with a Styrofoam box of food to eat by yourself is just … We’re feeding their bodies but not their souls,” Neff said.