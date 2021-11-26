CU Buffs volleyball preview: No. 17 Utah

CU Buffs volleyball at No. 17 Utah

GAME TIME: Saturday, noon MT, Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City.

BROADCAST/STREAM: TV — Pac-12 Mountain.

RECORDS: Colorado 15-13, 6-13 Pac-12 Conference; Utah 20-8, 13-6.

LEADERS: Utah — OH Dani Drews, Sr., 5.17 kills per set, 28 aces; S Stef Jankiewicz, Sr., 10.38 assists per set, 29 aces; DS/L Vanessa Ramirez, So., 3.41 digs per set; OH Megan Yett, Sr., 1.03 blocks per set. Colorado — OH Maya Tabron, So., 3.36 kills per set; S Jenna Ewert, Sr., 9.99 assists per set; S/L Brynna DeLuzio, R-Sr., 4.75 digs per set; MB Meegan Hart, R-Sr., 1.11 blocks per set; DS/L Savannah Perry, Jr., 25 aces.

NOTES: This is the 2021 season finale for the Buffs and the final collegiate game for CU’s three departing seniors — Jenna Ewert, Zoe Neverdowski, and Taylor deProsse…The Buffs have lost five of its past six matches, including a four-set loss against No. 12 Washington in the home finale on Wednesday…CU’s Brynna DeLuzio, who leads the Pac-12 in digs, needs 11 digs to become just the second Buffs player to record 500 in a season…A win by the Utes would give Utah the No. 3 spot in the Pac-12. Win or lose, the Buffs are locked into the No. 10 spot this season in the Pac-12…Utah has won five of its past six games and is coming off a three-set victory on Wednesday against Washington State.