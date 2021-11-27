Man dies in rollover crash on U.S. 36 Saturday

Boulder police said they re-opened U.S. 36 around 10 a.m. following a single-vehicle crash earlier Saturday morning.

In a tweet, police said that the crash occurred on westbound U.S. 36 at Table Mesa Drive. Before the road re-opened, drivers had been asked to exit at Foothills Parkway.

The road has been reopened. Thank you for your patience — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) November 27, 2021

Police said they are working in coordination with Colorado State Patrol to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story.