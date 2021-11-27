CU volleyball closes books on 2021 season with setback at Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The Colorado women’s volleyball team finished the regular season at 15-14 after dropping a four-set match at Utah on Saturday afternoon. Freshman Jahara Campbell paced the Buffaloes with 18 kills, but the No. 17 Utes were too much in a 25-19, 19-25, 25-12, 25-22 victory to push Utah to 21-8 on the season.

The Buffaloes (6-14 Pac-12) hit just .197 while Utah (14-6 Pac-12) hit .271 behind Dani Drews’ 28 kills and four aces.

Campbell had an extraordinary day, hitting 18 kills on a .256 hitting percentage. She was joined by Jill Schneggenburger who had a double-double with 10 kills hitting .304, 10 digs and five blocks. Maya Tabron finished with nine kills while Alexia Kuehl had seven and a team-best .375 hitting percentage.

Brynna DeLuzio made CU history today, recording 11 digs to finish the season with exactly 500 digs in the season. She becomes just the second CU player to accomplish the feat and the first to do so in under 30 matches played. DeLuzio finished the season with a school-record 4.67 digs per set, breaking Karrie Downey’s record of 4.34 that stood for 27 years.

Up front for the defense, Meegan Hart put down seven blocks and was a part of all but two of CU’s nine blocks. Tabron added nine digs while Jenna Ewert closed out her career with 44 assists and eight digs in the match.

Drews was the difference maker in the match, adding all four of Utah’s service aces to her 28 kills. She also had seven digs and a pair of blocks to finish with 33 total points. Ameli Van Der Werff had 12 kills and a match-high .474 hitting percentage to go along with five blocks, while setter Stef Jankiewicz had 50 assists and a match-high 17 digs.

“It’s tough ending the season with a loss, however I am extremely proud of our team’s effort today,” head coach Jesse Mahoney said in a release. “Jahara led us in kills and played extremely well — we are excited for her future development in our program. Brynna capped off one of the best seasons by a libero I’ve been a part of as well — we are excited to have her back for a bonus year next fall.”