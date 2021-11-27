Daily coronavirus data for the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado, reported Nov. 27, 2021

Colorado case data
Total cases: 821,859
Total deaths because of COVID–19: 9,391
Total deaths among cases: 9,100
Total hospitalizations: 46,609
Total tested: 4,095,819
Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 4,056,968
Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,633,385
*The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updates its coronavirus dashboard Monday through Friday. Data reported after Friday is taken from the most recent numbers available.
University of Colorado Boulder cases
New positive test results: 3
New diagnostic tests: 59
Total on-campus diagnostic tests completed: 8,917
Total positive results for on-campus testing since Aug. 9: 206
*The data represents COVID-19 cases diagnosed by tests performed at CU Boulder testing sites and does not represent all cases that involve CU Boulder students, faculty and staff.