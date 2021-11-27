Log-cutting sparks wildland fire near 8400…

Latest Headlines

Log-cutting sparks wildland fire near 8400 block of Arapahoe Road in Boulder County

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said a small grass fire sparked Saturday when a man was cutting logs in the 8400 block of Arapahoe Road.

According to a sheriff’s news release, the Boulder County Communication Center was notified of the small grass fire at 2:37 p.m. east of Boulder. The reporting party told authorities the fire started while he was cutting old wooden logs.

The fire traveled west into City of Boulder Open Space property and was approximately 200 yards by 100 yards in size before it was extinguished by firefighters from Mountain View Fire Rescue and Lafayette Fire Departments, according to the release. Rangers from the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks as well as deputies from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist with traffic control.

No injuries were reported, and no structures damaged due to this incident.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Real Estate In Southeast Denver

    Southeast Denver is home to a wonderful mix of classic neighborhoods, restaurants, and shopping options. If you are looking for...
  2. At-Home Assisted Living

    When frailty, chronic illness, or forgetfulness makes living alone a challenge, Cozy Country Care provides an alternative to assisted living...
  3. Holiday Meats And Specialty Foods

    ‘Tis the season to stock up on holiday meats and specialty foods that make your meals and entertaining spectacular. Your...
  4. Don’t Buy A Home In Boulder Until…

    Don’t buy a home in Boulder until you’ve talked to Patrick Dolan! Patrick is a Boulder native and has been...
  5. Holiday Craft Cocktails Start Here

    Will you be hosting any holiday gatherings? The best holiday craft cocktails start here, at Twin Peaks Liquor in Longmont....