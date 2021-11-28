2021 Daily Camera Holiday & Gift Ideas Guide

This year in Boulder, celebrating the holidays feels more magical and after last year’s limited schedule, more joyful than ever. Terri Takata-Smith, vice president of marketing and communications of Downtown Boulder Partnership, exclaimed, “We are thrilled to be able to bring back holiday events for the community to enjoy!” To share holiday magic with as many as possible, she added, “We are producing (events) with an abundance of care and caution, making safety our highest priority.” Along with Downtown Boulder’s annual Pearl Street events, several self-guided options are available, including a window display contest, light tour, and Freezie bingo game. “We want people to enjoy the holiday season in ways that make the most sense for them and loved ones.”
