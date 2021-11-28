Game day notes: Despite double-double run, Jabari Walker looks to regain 3-point touch

It’s not just that Jabari Walker is adjusting to life in the starting lineup.

He’s a relatively inexperienced player in a power conference who already is being given 2022 NBA draft considerations. On the floor, he is expected to emerge as a potential scoring and rebounding leader for the Colorado Buffaloes.

As a freshman year ago his contributions, even the explosive ones, usually counted as extra icing for a Buffs squad that leaned heavily on veterans. This year, the Buffs need to lean heavily on Walker. So far, Walker has mostly answered the bell. Though one early shortcoming has been Walker’s 3-point shot.

In 26 games off the bench last season, Walker put up a .523 percentage from 3-point range (23-for-44). Heading into Sunday’s Pac-12 Conference opener at home against Stanford (5 p.m., Pac-12 Networks), Walker has gone just 5-for-18 (.278) from the arc this season.

Walker went 1-for-8 on 3-pointers during the Buffs’ three-game trip to the Paradise Jam in the US Virgin Islands, and afterward CU head coach Tad Boyle pointed to two factors at the root of Walker’s long-range struggles — the added defensive attention coming his way, and not always being prepared to shoot when he collects a pass.

“To me, Jabari, the reason he’s not shooting the three as well this year is, number one, he’s on the scouting report,” Boyle said. “He’s got to take great shots, and he’s got to be shot ready. There were two or three times down in the Virgin Islands where the ball was passed to him and he wasn’t ready to shoot. Hands down, knees weren’t flexed.

“We tried to work with Jabari during the offseason about getting a quicker release. He’s got to continue to work on that. That window closes pretty quickly when everybody knows that you’re a shooter.”

Of course, his errant 3-point shot hardly has kept Walker from being productive. He leads the Buffs in rebounding (8.7 per game) and ranks second in scoring (14.2). Walker is a shade over 51 percent on 2-point attempts (.512) and leads the Buffs in free throw attempts, connecting at a solid .778 clip (28-for-36). Walker also has posted three double-doubles this season and is coming off consecutive double-doubles during CU’s Paradise Jam wins against Duquesne (13 points, career-high 13 rebounds) and Brown (10 points, 11 rebounds).

Rookie review

On Sunday, the Buffs will get their first look at one of the top freshmen in the Pac-12 in Stanford’s Harrison Ingram.

Ingram is a 6-foot-7, 230-pound five-star prospect who was ranked among the nation’s top 20 in his class by Rivals as well as 247Sports.com. Ingram has put together a solid start, entering the game at CU leading Stanford in scoring (12.7) and rebounding (7.4). He also ranks second in assists with 19, trailing point guard Michael O’Connell by only one.

“A really talented player,” Boyle said. “He’s a matchup problem. Fortunately for us, we’ve got some size. But we don’t have the girth that he’s got. He’s got size and girth. He can play bully-ball and really overpower you physically. Tristan (da Silva) and Jabari and Nique (Clifford), and maybe even Eli (Parquet) at times, we’re going to have to have multiple guys that have to be able to take a challenge on him.”

Notable

Stanford (4-2) posted its wins against Tarleton State, San Jose State, Valparaiso, and North Carolina A&T, all at home. The Cardinal has lost its two road games at Santa Clara and No. 9 Baylor (now No. 6)…Former CU forward Alex Strating has enjoyed a solid start through four games with Division II Missouri S&T. Strating started one of those games and came off the bench for the others, averaging 11.8 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting .692 from the floor…Former CU center Dallas Walton enjoyed a solid win against a Pac-12 foe on Friday, as his Wake Forest squad outlasted Oregon State in overtime at the Emerald Coast Classic in Florida. Walton went 4-for-7 with nine points, six rebounds, and two assists without a turnover in 30 minutes before fouling out. Walton scored only six points in Wake Forest’s first loss of the season on Saturday against LSU, but he grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds. Through seven games with the Demon Deacons (all starts) Walton has averaged 5.6 points and 5.7 rebounds with 11 blocked shots.