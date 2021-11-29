Boulder County seeks volunteers for advisory…

Boulder County seeks volunteers for advisory boards, commissions

Boulder County is seeking volunteers to voice their opinions and help guide decisions on matters ranging from community corrections to community and work programs, according to a news release.

There are 34 open positions on advisory boards and commissions. Community members can apply online beginning Friday. The deadline to submit applications is Jan. 7.

Advisory boards and commissions provide recommendations to the Boulder County commissioners and provide residents with an opportunity to have their voices heard within the Boulder County government. Descriptions and requirements for the boards and commissions can be found at bouldercounty.org/government/boards-and-commissions/.

For more information, contact the Boulder County Commissioners’ Office at 303-441-3501.

