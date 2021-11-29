Court: Longmont Gold’s Gym must comply with health order

Boulder County District Court has issued a preliminary injunction against Gold’s Gym in Longmont that requires the gym to abide by all public health orders at least until a case against the organization is heard.

The emergency injunction was issued Nov. 24. The health department’s court action was filed Nov. 23. LGG Operations LLC is the official company name; it does business as Gold’s Gym Longmont.

The health department alleges that since Sept. 9, the county has received 25 complaints from the public claiming that the gym was ignoring the county’s mandatory mask requirement, and the health department inspected the facility four times and found it in violation each time. Numerous employees and customers were in the facility without masks, and required signage was inadequate, the lawsuit said.

The health department met with the gym’s attorney and also with the gym’s general manager, Kyle Silvieus, who is quoted by the health department in the lawsuit as saying the gym had no plans to comply with the health order.

Boulder County Public Health issued a mandatory mask order on Sept. 2 for public indoor spaces “so as to control and slow the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and to mitigate the effects of the disease.”

Violation of the public order can result in civil or criminal action, according to the lawsuit. The court action sought an injunction to require adherence with the health order. The lawsuit also said that further violations could result in closure of the facility.

Calls to Gold’s Gym seeking comment were not returned.

The case is Boulder County Public Health v. LGG Operations LLC dba Gold’s Gym Longmont and is case number 2021cv30876 in Boulder County District Court.

