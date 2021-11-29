CU soccer trio earn regional accolades

Colorado soccer players continue to add to their postseason honors.

The Buffaloes’ Hannah Sharts, Shanade Hopcroft and Shyra James each scored their second postseason honors on Monday, being named to the United Soccer Coaches’ All-Pacific Teams.

Sharts makes her second consecutive All-Pacific region team, earning Second Team honors for 2021. Hopcroft also earned a Third Team nod. James cracked the All-Region selections for the first time, scoring a Third Team honor.

Sharts, a Newbury Park, Calif., native, led the Buffaloes in minutes played this season, totaling 1707. The senior defender started all 19 games for the Buffs and played to full time in 14 matches. She was third on the team with eight points, totaling two goals and four assists. Defensively Sharts continued to be a clog in the middle of the field, helping the Buffs to four shutout victories this season.

Hopcroft, a senior from Aylesbury, England, is 25th in the NCAA with her Pac-12 leading 10 assists this season, tying Taylor Kornieck (2018) for the most assists in an individual season. She led the Buffs offensively this year, totaling a DI career-high 22 points (8th Pac-12). Her 0.53 assists per game are second in the conference and second-best in CU history. Hopcroft totaled six goals and had three separate three-match point streaks throughout the season. Hopcroft grabbed national attention by scoring on a bicycle kick against Stanford, helping the Buffs erase a 2-0 deficit and earn a draw against the Cardinal for the first time in program history.

James, a La Mesa, Calif., native led the Buffs in goals for the second consecutive season. The sophomore was ninth in the Pac-12 with nine goals this season. She finished the season with a four-game scoring streak, becoming the first Buff to score a goal in four consecutive matches since Nikki Marshall in 2007. James picked up three game-winning goals, scoring two of them in overtimes against Colorado College and Oregon State. Her 20 total points tied Marshall’s 2007 effort for second-most by a CU sophomore. The nine goals also matched Marshall for the most in a sophomore season at CU.

Colorado hopes for more of the same from Sharts and James in 2022, with both players set to return. The duo will be joined by a promising recruiting class that is currently ranked No. 8 in the nation for 2022 by Top Drawer Soccer.