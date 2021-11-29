Pac-12 announces football players of the week

OFFENSE: Anthony Brown, Sr., QB, Oregon (Cliffwood, NJ)First time winning this award and joins CJ Verdell as the second Oregon player to receive this honor this season. Verdell was selected in Week Two after the Ducks won at Ohio State. First Oregon QB to win since Justin Herbert in October 2019.Led Oregon to a 38-29 win over Oregon State to clinch the Pac-12 North and advance to a third straight Pac-12 Championship Game. Completed 23-of-28 passes for 275 yards and two TD while rushing 14 times for 83 yards and a TD.Career-best 82.1 completion percentage, the highest by a UO quarterback since Marcus Mariota (84.0%) on Sept. 20, 2014. Completed better than 80.0 percent of his passes for the second time this season, becoming the first Duck QB to do so in multiple games in a season since Mariota in 2014.Rushed for a 10-yard TD in the second quarter, his ninth rushing TD of 2021 to tie for fourth-most by a UO QB in a season. Recorded a passing and rushing TD in the same game for the fifth time this season and eighth in his career.First UO QB with multiple games in a season of 250-plus passing yards and 80-plus rushing yards since Mariota in 2013. Earned a solid 80.1 overall grade by Pro Football Focus. Completed 12-of-17 passes for 178 yards and a TD in the first half while leading UO with 72 rushing yards and a TD.123-of-171 for 1,489 yards with 11 TD and no INT in seven home games this season while rushing for 386 yards and five TD.Also nominated: Max Borghi, RB, Washington State; Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA; Chance Nolan, QB, Oregon State; Cameron Rising, QB, Utah; Jayden Daniels, QB, Arizona State; Stanley Berryhill III, WR, Arizona

DEFENSE: Armani Marsh, RS Sr., DB, Washington State (Spokane, WA)First time winning this award and third time this season a Washington State player has earned it, including back-to-back weeks with LB Jahad Woods being honored in Week 12.Led WSU with a team-best five tackles, three solo, with two interceptions and 0.5 tackles-for-loss.The interceptions were his second and third of his career, all coming this season. Marsh’s first interception ended Washington’s first drive of the second quarter, which led to a WSU field goal, giving the Cougars a 13-0 lead. Second pick came late in the fourth quarter, which he returned 28 yards for a touchdown to close out the scoring and give WSU the 40-13 victory.The 13 points the Cougar defense allowed was the lowest in the series since allowing 13 in 2008.Also nominated: Jack Jones, DB, Arizona State; Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah; Verone McKinley III, Safety, Oregon; Quentin Lake, DB, UCLA; Avery Roberts, LB, Oregon State

SPECIAL TEAMS: Dean Janikowski, RS So., K, Washington State (Fallbrook, CA)First time winning this award and the second time a Washington State player has earned it with Travell Harris winning in Week Two. A Cougar kicker has not taken this honor since Erik Powell in November 2017.Connected on a career-best four field goals (31, 25, 41, 39), to help WSU defeat Washington, 40-13, in the Apple Cup. Janikowski connected on FGs in each quarter, the first four-FG game by a Cougar kicker since Erik Powell in 2017 at Utah.Third kicker in Apple Cup history to connect on four field goals, tying Drew Dunning for most made FG in program history (2002, 2003).Tied for second in FG made/game (1.2) and third in FG percentage (.824).Also nominated: Nikko Remigio, WR/RET, California; Eddie Czaplicki, P, Arizona State; Cole Becker, PK, Colorado; Camden Lewis, K, Oregon; Britain Covey, WR/RET, Utah; Parker Lewis, PK, USC; Nicholas Barr-Mira, K, UCLA

OFFENSIVE LINE: Paul Grattan, Jr., RS Sr., OL, UCLA (Pittsburgh, PA)First time winning this award and second time a UCLA player has earned this honor this season. Alec Anderson was recognized in Week One after their win over LSU.Helped the UCLA rushing attack generate 282 yards on the ground and also did not allow a quarterback sack during a win over Cal. The 282 rushing yards was the second-highest total of the season by the Bruins who averaged 6.4 yards per rush attempt.Both running back Zach Charbonnet and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson racked up over 100 rushing yards in the contest. It marked the eighth time this season that the UCLA offensive line had paved the way for a 200-yard Bruin rushing performance, all wins.Also nominated: Bamidele Olaseni, LT, Utah; Liam Ryan, OT, Washington State; TJ Bass, LT, Oregon; Paiton Fears, RT, Arizona; Dohnovan West, C, Arizona State

DEFENSIVE LINE: Mitchell Agude, Sr., OLB/DE, UCLA (Corona, CA)

First UCLA player to earn this honor since the award was created prior to the 2019 season.Credited with five tackles, a quarterback hurry and a quarterback sack (-5 yards) during UCLA’s 42-14 win over Cal. Both his quarterback hurry and sack came in the second half of action as the Bruin defense pitched a shutout. The sack was on a fourth down attempt by Cal and helped turn the ball over to the Bruins.The Bruin defense held the Cal offense under 200 yards of total offense in the game until its final drive of the contest. Cal finished with a Bruin opponent season-low of 217 yards of total offense on the night (92 rush – 125 pass). It marked the fifth time this season that the Bruin defense had limited an opponent rushing attack to less than 100 yards. It was the third time in the last four games that the Bruin secondary had limited opponent passing attacks to less than 200 yards in a contest.Also nominated: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon; Mika Tafua, DE, Utah; Tyler Johnson, DL, Arizona State

FRESHMAN: Jayden de Laura, RS Fr., QB, Washington State (Honolulu, HI)Masterful in directing the Cougar offense to a 40-13 victory over Washington, snapped the Cougars; seven-game skid in the series. de Laura finished the game completing 27-of-32 passes for 245 yards, with no interceptions.Completed his first seven passes and finished the first half completing 16-of-17 passes for 164 yards as WSU took a 13-7 lead into halftime. At one point de Laura completed 14-consecutive passes in the contest as WSU pulled away in the second half.First freshman quarterback to win an Apple Cup since Alex Brink did so in 2004.His .844 completion percentage was the highest by a Cougar quarterback in Apple Cup history and fourth-best performance in school history.Continues to lead all Pac-12 quarterbacks in passing yards/game (250.1) and passing touchdowns (23).Also nominated: Kris Hutson, WR, Oregon; Nikko Reed, CB, Colorado; Will Plummer, QB, Arizona; Eric Gentry, LB, Arizona State; Cole Bishop, Safety, Utah; Lake McRee, TE, USC