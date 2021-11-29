Pac-12 announces volleyball players of the week

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Dani Drews, 5th, OH, Utah (Sandy, Utah)» 7.00 KPS, .333 PCT, 3.14 DPS, 8.00 PPS

Led the Utes to a sweep over then-No. 21 Washington State and a four-set win over Colorado with back-to-back 20+ kill performances.Totaled 21 kills against the Cougars, which was just one shy of tying her own program record for a three-set match, while hitting at a .283 clip.Also tallied 15 digs to record her team-best 11th double-double of the year.Continued her hot-hitting with 28 kills against Colorado in four sets, which was two shy of tying her own program record for a four-set match, while hitting .337.Also added four aces to tie a season high, seven digs and four aces.Finished the regular season with a conference-high 5.24 kills per set, which ranks third nationally.Fifth Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week selection and Utah’s 20th all-time Pac-12 Player of the Week, including Pac-12 Player of the Week (1986-2010) and Pac-12 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week (2011-21) selections.ALSO NOMINATED: Karson Bacon, ORE; Brooke Botkin, USC; Jahara Campbell, COL; Samantha Drechsel, WASH; Jaelyn Hodge, ARIZ; Kendall Kipp, STAN; Mac May, UCLA; Katy Ryan, WSU.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Vanessa Ramirez, So., DS, Utah (Pasadena, Calif.)» 5.00 DPS

Averaged 5.00 digs per set in victories over then-No. 21 Washington State and Colorado.Tied a career-high with 21 digs in the sweep over WSU, the most by a Ute in a three-set match this season, while also adding three assists. Her previous personal-best in digs was recorded in five sets.The 21-dig performance was her team-high third of 20+ this season.Followed that performance with 14 digs to go along with eight assists in a four-set win over Colorado.Has posted double-digit digs in 22 of 29 matches this season.First career Pac-12 weekly honor, and Utah’s 21st all-time Player of the Week, including Pac-12 Player of the Week (1986-2010) and Pac-12 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week (2011-21) selections.ALSO NOMINATED: Abby Hansen, ORE; Meegan Hart, COLP; Emery Herman, ARIZ; Elena Oglivie, STAN; Lauren Sanders, WASH; Shannon Scully, USC.

FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK: Kami Miner, Fr., S, Stanford (Redondo Beach, Calif.)» 13.83 APS

Set the Cardinal offense to a .413 clip in a pair of road sweeps at USC and California.Averaged 13.83 assists to go with 3.17 digs per set in the two victories.Racked up 46 assists in just three sets along with six digs and an ace against USC.Finished with 37 assists and 13 digs at Cal, good for her team-leading ninth double-double of the season.Fourth Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honor and Stanford’s 30th all-time selection.ALSO NOMINATED: Emoni Bush, WASH; Jahara Campbell, COLO; Katy Ryan, WSU; Puk Stubbe, ARIZ; Mia Tuaniga, USC.