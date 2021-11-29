Pac-12 announces women’s basketball players of the week

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Cameron Brink, So., F, Stanford (Beaverton, Ore.)» 3 G, 17.3 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 2.3 APG, 3.3 BPG, .523 FG%

Averaged 17.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.3 blocks in the Cardinal’s 2-1 week at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship in the Bahamas, which featured a pair of top-five wins over then-No. 4 Indiana (69-66) and then-No. 2 Maryland (86-67).Started the tournament with 21 points, a career-high 22 rebounds, five assists and five blocks in Stanford’s victory over the Hoosiers on Thursday.The third 20-point, 20-rebound, five-assist, five-block performance in women’s college basketball since 1999-2000 and the first against a ranked team (Jasmine Joyner, Chattanooga – Jan. 9, 2016 vs. Furman; Anna Strickland, Houston Baptist – March 10, 2016 vs. Lamar).Followed that up with 23 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in a three-point loss (57-54) to then-No. 18 South Florida on Friday.Came off the bench against Maryland on Saturday due to illness and chipped in eight points on a perfect 3-of-3 shooting and four rebounds.First career Pac-12 Player of the Week award and Stanford’s 112th all-time.ALSO NOMINATED: Jayda Curry, CAL; Dru Gylten, UTAH; Mya Hollingshed, COLO; Charisma Osborne, UCLA; Alissa Pili, USC; Cate Reese, ARIZ; Talia von Oelhoffen, OSU.

FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK: Jayda Curry, Fr., G, California (Corona, Calif.)» 2 G, 19.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 4.5 APG, .344 FG%, .308 3FG%, .857 FT%

Named to the Raising the B.A.R. Invitational powered by Cal All-Tournament Team, after averaging 19.0 points in games against Furman (W, 82-73) and Ole Miss (L, 64-45).Led Cal in scoring in both contests, pouring in a game-high 26 in the win over Furman, including 20 in the second half, and adding 12 against the Rebels.The nation’s leading freshman scorer, and tied for 12th overall, averaging 21.0 points per game.Third consecutive Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award and California’s 20th all-time.The fifth player in Pac-12 history to win three consecutive Pac-12 Freshman of the Week awards, joining Charlisse Leger-Walker, WSU (2020-21), Kristine Anigwe, CAL (2015-16), Maite Cazorla, ORE (2015-16) and Kelsey Plum, WASH (2013-14).ALSO NOMINATED: Brooke Demetre, STAN; Jenna Johnson, UTAH; AJ Marotte, OSU; Gisela Sanchez, ARIZ; Kindyll Wetta, COLO.