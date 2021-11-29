Three from CU volleyball named to All-Pac-12

Three members of the Colorado volleyball team were recognized by the Pac-12 Conference on Monday, with each of the trio of Brynna DeLuzio, Jenna Ewert and Maya Tabron being named to the All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention.

This is Ewert’s and DeLuzio’s second honorable mention honor having been named in 2019 and 2017, respectfully. This is Tabron’s first honor, becoming the 16th Buff to garner honors in the Pac-12.

DeLuzio led the Pac-12 conference in digs per set at 4.67, 0.63 digs per set more than the Pac-12 Libero of the Year Zoe Fleck of UCLA. She performed even better in conference play with 4.68 against conference opponents, 0.49 digs per set better than the next best athlete. She finished with 500 total digs, 64 more than any other player in overall play. She recorded 53 more digs in conference play than the next performer, recording 342 total Pac-12 digs. She also tied for second in service aces for players with 250 digs in conference play or more with 17 aces and second among athletes with 400 total digs this season with 25 total aces.

DeLuzio’s great play this season is one for the record books as she broke CU’s single season record in digs per set, previously held by Karrie Downey at 4.34 in 1994. She also became the second player in CU history to record 500 digs in a season and is the first to do so in less than 30 matches. Twice she had 30 or more digs in a match, becoming the third player at CU to do so in a single season. She also recorded just the second-ever double-double with assists and 30 or more digs for the Buffs.

Earning her second honor as a setter, Ewert closed out her senior season with 1,073 assists, breaking the 10 assists per set barrier for the first time in her career. She finished sixth in the Pac-12 in assists per set and 15th in digs per set, leading all setters with 2.7 digs per set. Ewert closed out her career seventh in CU history in total assists. She is the fourth setter in CU history with 3,000 or more assists and 1,000 or more digs.

Tabron earned her first honor after finishing 13th in the Pac-12 with 3.32 kills per set. She was also 12th in points per set with just under four points per set. She finished the season with 3.54 kills per set in Pac-12 play, good for 11th in the Conference of Champions. Tabron finished seventh in total attacks and was top-50 in the conference in kills, assists, aces, digs and blocks.