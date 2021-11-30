72-year-old Boulder skier dies after colliding with a snowboarder on Eldora Mountain

A skier died Tuesday after a collision with a snowboarder on Eldora Mountain.

Boulder County Communications Center received a report about 11 a.m. Tuesday of a crash between a skier and snowboarder on the ski run known as “Windmill,” according to a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office news release. Ski patrol reported that the skier was unconscious and not breathing.

Boulder County deputies and medics performed CPR on the skier, the release said. He was pronounced dead at the scene about 11:40 a.m. He was a 72-year-old Boulder man.

The snowboarder involved in the collision is a Wellington man, the release said.

He was interviewed at the scene after being treated for injuries.

No charges have been filed, and the collision is being investigated by the sheriff’s office, the release said.