7 celebrity cannabis brands you can find in Colorado

Celebrities — they smoke weed just like us. And some are such fans of the plants that they are now entrepreneurs in the legal marijuana market.

“It’s widely accepted and widely known in entertainment, the arts and music that cannabis has been used forever as a facilitator of inspiration and creativity,” said Jesse Channon, chief growth operator for Columbia Care, which has partnered with celebrities such as Pitbull and Mike Tyson to launch brands CBD- and THC-focused brands. “Now that it’s more normalized, they feel comfortable sharing that passion with their fans. And that’s why I think you’re seeing a lot of people coming into the space.”

Here are seven celebrity brands you can find at Colorado dispensaries.

Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson wasn’t kidding when he sang “roll me up and smoke me when I die.” The country music icon and Texas’ most beloved toker launched his own brand of marijuana called Willie’s Reserve in 2016. The Denver-based company sells flower, pre-rolled joints, and vape products that play on a western theme. For those aboard the cannabidiol train, try Nelson’s other line, Willie’s Remedy, featuring CBD-infused coffee, tea and tinctures.

Al Harrington

Athlete and former Denver Nuggets player Al Harrington got into the cannabis industry after seeing the benefits his grandmother, who had glaucoma, experienced with the plant. His company, Viola, which sells concentrates, vape cartridges and pre-rolls, also focuses on social equity and creating opportunities for people of color to get in on the industry.

Method Man

What better way to celebrate a local Wu-Tang concert than with the launch of Wu-Tang weed? That’s how rapper and actor Method Man built up major hype for his original line of bud when it launched in August under his TICAL brand, short for “take into consideration all lives.” Three strains — Free M.A.C., Orange Cookie Kush and Sweet Grease — debuted exclusively at BIPOC-owned dispensaries in Denver as a nod toward social justice efforts.

Lil Wayne

Rapper Lil Weezy is making it easy for Coloradans to feel a little wheezy with his line GKUA Ultra Premium, which debuted here in January. It includes more than 15 different flower strains and about a dozen vape cartridges, and with names like Sour Weezy and The Lean, they’re apt for pairing with tunes turned up to 11.

Jim Belushi

In October 2020, Colorado became the second state to sell Jim Belushi’s Blues Brothers-themed pre-rolls, following Oregon where the actor maintains a marijuana farm. Dubbed “the working man’s brand,” these joints are bound to satisfy folks who like both country and western music.

Tommy Chong

One half of legendary stoner duo, Cheech and Chong, sells pre-rolls in the Centennial State. Tommy Chong Cannabis joints come in various strains, such as Monkey Skunk (sativa), Pakistani Chitral Kush (indica) and Zookies (hybrid), and are widely available throughout Colorado.

Mike Tyson

When former heavyweight boxing Mike Tyson launches a new cannabis brand on Nov. 26, Coloradans will be the first in the U.S. to be able to try it. Tyson 2.0, as the line is called, will debut with several different strains of flower, such as Maui Wowie and OG Kush. The line will be available exclusively at The Green Solution, before a nationwide rollout in the coming months.

