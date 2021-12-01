3-star OLB commits to CU Buffs

3-star OLB commits to CU Buffs

By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Two weeks before national signing day, the Colorado Buffaloes received a verbal commitment from one of the key members of the class.

On Wednesday, Eoghan Kerry, an outside linebacker from Mater Dei (Calif.) High School, gave his pledge to the Buffs for the 2022 class. National signing day is Dec. 15.

A three-star prospect, Kerry committed to Texas in August but opened his recruitment last weekend.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Kerry has the third-highest rating among CU’s 16 commits, according to 247Sports.com.

In addition to CU and Texas, Kerry has nine other offers, according to 247Sports. His offer list includes Arizona, Boston College, Colorado State, UCLA and Utah.

CU was the first Power 5 school to offer Kerry, in September of 2020, and he visited the Boulder campus in June.

