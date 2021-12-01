Boulder’s annual menorah lighting returns to Pearl Street

After hosting the event virtually last year, the Boulder County Center for Judaism and Boulder Jewish Community Center’s annual menorah lighting returns to the Pearl Street Mall this year.

The menorah, the largest in Boulder County, will be lit Thursday evening by Gov. Jared Polis. There will be other community speakers and a ceremony to honor first responders’ work during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.

Thursday’s event is in honor of Chanukah, a Jewish holiday known as the Festival of Lights that began Sunday and ends Monday. It is also spelled Hanukkah.

“The Holiday of Chanukah contains a universal message for people of all faiths; namely that good will ultimately triumph over evil, freedom over oppression, and light over darkness,” Rabbi Pesach Scheiner of Boulder Center for Judaism stated in the release. “This is symbolized by kindling the Menorah. By adding another candle each night, we learn the lesson of increasing in goodness and kindness. A lesson so terribly pertinent in our times.”

In addition to being outdoor and COVID-safe, there will be hot drinks and other favorites such as latkes and sufganiyot, or jelly donuts. The traditional chocolate gelt drop — a Jewish tradition in which chocolate coins are dropped from a high place — will happen from atop a Boulder Fire-Rescue truck.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in front of the Boulder County Courthouse in the 1300 block of Pearl Street.