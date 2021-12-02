Cause of Boulder residential structure fire…

Cause of Boulder residential structure fire undetermined after investigation

A house damaged in a fire is visible on the 2400 block of 10th Street in Boulder on Thursday, Officials could not determine the cause of the fire. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
The cause of a Boulder residential house fire that ignited Wednesday night remained undetermined Thursday following an investigation.

Boulder firefighters responded to the fire on the 2400 block of 10th Street about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. The house was under construction, so no one was living in it at the time, wrote Shannon Aulabaugh, Boulder communication manager, in an email.

“The fire began on the front porch and was quickly under control and extinguished by responding fire crews,” she said.

She did not know how much of the home was damaged or how much it will cost to repair. No injuries were reported.

Boulder Chief Fire Marshal David Lowrey completed the investigation, and the cause of the fire is undetermined, Aulabaugh said.

