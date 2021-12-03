CU Boulder hosting police training at Williams Village next week

Residents next week will see a large police presence in the Williams Village area as the University of Colorado Boulder police host a training exercise.

The training will be based at the Village Center and in Darley South from Monday through Friday. The training will be in unoccupied areas, and student services and dining in Williams Village will not be impacted.

Parking for students and staff also will not be impacted.

The Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training is being taught by Texas State University response experts and will focus on coordination in response to large-scale emergencies.

“While there’s no need for concern, we do want to be good neighbors and inform our campus community that this valuable training is taking place,” said CU Boulder police Chief Doreen Jokerst in a statement. “These types of events can and do occur in our community. This type of training helps ensure the safety of all Boulder residents, as agencies are able to practice and fine-tune their coordinated response efforts.”

About 30 law enforcement personnel are expected to attend, including officers from the CU Boulder and Boulder police departments and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.