On display: Front Range art guide Dec. 3-9

Things To Do
Entertainment

On display: Front Range art guide Dec. 3-9

“Native America the Beautiful” by Robert Martinez is on display at the Museum of Boulder as part of the exhibit “Returning: Contemporary Works by Arapaho Artists,” through February. (Museum of Boulder / Courtesy photo)
“Native America the Beautiful” by Robert Martinez is on display at the Museum of Boulder as part of the exhibit “Returning: Contemporary Works by Arapaho Artists,” through February. (Museum of Boulder / Courtesy photo)
By | fantzc@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder area

15th Street Gallery Featuring work by Boston artist Nancy Simonds and Denver artist Tony Ortega; open by appointment 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 1708 15th St., Boulder; 303-447-2841; 15thstreetgalleryboulder.com

Ana’s Art Gallery Art from local, African and Caribbean artists; noon-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday; 958 Cherryvale Road, Boulder; 303-261-5936; anasartgallery.com

Art and Soul Gallery Works by Colorado-based artist Mark Bueno on display; 11 a.m- 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; 1615 Pearl St., Boulder; 303-544-5803; artandsoulboulder.com

Art Parts Creative Reuse Center “Green Gifts 2021” features gifts made from recycled and reused materials from local vendors, through Dec. 27; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday; 3080 Valmont St., Boulder;  artpartsboulder.org

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art “Incredible Lightness: A Retrospective of the Work of Jerry Wingren,” celebrates 45 years of the artist’s work, through Jan. 23; “Two-Fold,” Melinda Rosenberg explores wood grains with geometric works, through Jan. 23; “El movimiento sigue,” outdoor Los Seis de Boulder sculpture by Jasmine Baetz, through March 14; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; 1750 13th St., Boulder; 303-443-2122; bmoca.org

BMoCA at Macky “Interpretations,” a conceptual mash-up of visual media by Trevor Seymour, through Dec. 19; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1595 Pleasant St., CU Boulder campus; bmoca.org.

Canyon Theater and Gallery “Closed Loop” features work from local makers who deploy systems of social justice, sustainability and reuse of materials, through Jan. 27; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday; Main Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, 303-441-3100, boulderlibrary.org/exhibits

The Collective Community Arts Center “Brave Pathways: Creative Roads to Healing” features work from fiber artist Grace Gee and photographer Keri Mills, opening reception 4 p.m. Dec. 3, exhibit runs through Jan. 30; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday; 201 N. Public Road, Lafayette; lafayetteco.gov

Dairy Arts Center “Diptych,” 50 photographic works by Keith Brenner, through Jan. 7; “Contemplation,” paintings, photography and printmaking by Belgin Yucelen, Natasha Mistry and Paul Brokering, through Jan. 7; “Project Worthmore,” outdoor mural by Erica Pacha creates awareness for Colorado refugees; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-7:30 p.m. Saturday, noon-5:30 p.m. Sunday; 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; 303-440-7826; thedairy.org

East Window “The Silhouette Project” photographs by Dona Laurita depicting young people living with cancer, through Jan. 28; open daily 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; 4949 Broadway, Unit 102-B, Boulder; eastwindow.org

Eldorado Springs Art Center “Cracked Fundraiser,” King Soopers shooting survivor Gabrielle McAuley has a limited-edition poster for sale to help fund her education; call for gallery hours; 8 Chesebro Way, Eldorado Springs; 303-378-0454; eldoradospringsartcenter.com

The Gallery at Bus Stop “The Work of Women,” hosted by the Women’s Caucus for Art Colorado, through Nov. 27; “Food For Thought: A Feast for the Eyes,” a Boulder Art Association member show, Dec. 3-Jan. 15; 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday or by appointment; 4895 N. Broadway, Boulder; noboartdistrict.org.

Mary Williams Fine Arts Featuring fine art, antique prints and maps; call for hours; 5311 Western Ave. #112, Boulder, 303-938-1588; marywilliamsfinearts.com

Museum of Boulder “B.E.A.T.: Convivial Machines,” featuring interactive digital art and music in a “dark side” and “light side” exhibit, through Feb. 6; “Returning” pop-up exhibit features contemporary art from Arapaho artists in the region, through Feb. 14; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday; 2205 Broadway, Boulder; 303-449-3464; museumofboulder.org

Naropa University Art Galleries Nalanda Campus, 6287 Arapahoe Ave.: Cube Gallery has local and international artists; Nalanda Gallery hosts guest artists and student exhibitions, Lounge Gallery operated by students. Arapahoe Campus, 2130 Arapahoe Ave.: Lincoln Gallery features local and regional artists. Paramita Campus, 3285 30th St.: Paramita Gallery has works in all media by regional artists; all open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; bit.ly/naropaart

Phil Lewis Art Open noon-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday; 2034 Pearl St., Unit 102, Boulder;  phillewisart.com

POP! Gallery Open Studios’ pop-up art and gift gallery features rotating exhibits and gifts by local artists through the holidays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily; New holiday location is at 1421 Pearl St.; openstudios.org/pop-gallery

R Gallery “Black & White Winter,” local works in black and white, runs through Dec. 12; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; 2027 Broadway, Boulder; 303-447-2841; rgallery.art

Rembrandt Yard Aboriginal, local and national art; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, call ahead; 1301 Spruce St., Boulder; 303-301-2972; rembrandtyard.com

SmithKlein Gallery Works from Russian-born, Colorado-based artist Lyudmila Agrich on display through Dec. 17; noon-5 p.m. daily; 1116 Pearl St., Boulder; 303-444-7200; smithklein.com

Thistle Community Gallery “Holiday Gift and Art Sale,” features handmade items from Boulder artists, 6-9 p.m. Dec. 3, noon-3 p.m. Dec. 4, noon-5 p.m. Dec. 11 and noon-3 p.m. Dec. 18; 4871 N. Broadway, Boulder; noboartdistrict.org.

CU Art Museum “Staring into the Fire,” abstract on canvas pieces by local artist Kate Petley, through Dec. 18; “Tools of Conveyance,” mixed-media pieces by Canadian artist Tim Whiten, through Dec. 18; 1085 18th St., Boulder; cuartmuseum.colorado.edu

Longmont area

Firehouse Art Center “Reemerging,” the fifth-annual juried student show from Front Range Community College, through Jan. 9; noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday by appointment, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; 667 Fourth Ave., Longmont; firehouseart.org

The Great Frame Up “Outdoor Creations” features work from finalists in the Boulder County Parks And Open Space juried art show, runs through Dec. 30; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 430 Main St., Longmont; longmont.thegreatframeup.com.

Longmont Museum “Longmont 150” exhibition celebrates the city’s sesquicentennial, through Jan. 9; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 400 Quail Road, Longmont; longmontmuseum.org

Osmosis Gallery Hosts more than 45 artists in a variety of mediums; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 290 Second Ave., Niwot; osmosisartgallery.com.

Rabbit Brush Gallery Features local and regional artists and fair-trade arts; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 7504 Hygiene Road, Hygiene; rabbitbrushgallery.com.

Walnut Gallery Features more than 50 artists’ work in a wide range of media from sculpture and fine art to jewelry and photography; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, and open by appointment; 364 Main St., Longmont; thewalnutgallery.com.

Northern Colorado

Art Center of Estes Park “A Few Of My Favorite Things,” watercolor pieces by Anne Sneary, through Dec. 20; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; 517 Big Thompson Ave., Estes Park; artcenterofestes.com

Artworks Loveland  “Rewild,” new sculpture by Chuck Brenton, through Jan. 30; 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday; 310 N. Railroad Ave., Loveland; artworksloveland.org

Loveland Museum “3 Series of Prints,” Jacob Lawrence collection from 1983-1997, through Dec. 31; “Sauda Mitchell” exhibit depicts the Black experience, through Dec. 31; “Lenguaje Vulgar,” exhibit with Javier Flores’ pieces that respond to socio-political systems; collages by Colby Brumit, through Jan. 16; “Gateway to the Rockies: A Visual Trip Down Highway 34,” through March 12; “Ditches & Running Water,” wet plate collodion photographs by Laura Cofrin, through April 23; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; 503 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland; lovelandmuseumgallery.org

Author

Christy Fantz | Central Features Editor

Christy Fantz has been covering Boulder's features beat for 15 years. As a longtime columnist for the Colorado Daily and current features editor for Boulder County newspapers, Fantz enjoys temporarily rendering readers' jaws agape with a little love tase now and again. It keeps us young.

More in Entertainment

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Real Estate In Southeast Denver

    Southeast Denver is home to a wonderful mix of classic neighborhoods, restaurants, and shopping options. If you are looking for...
  2. At-Home Assisted Living

    When frailty, chronic illness, or forgetfulness makes living alone a challenge, Cozy Country Care provides an alternative to assisted living...
  3. Holiday Meats And Specialty Foods

    ‘Tis the season to stock up on holiday meats and specialty foods that make your meals and entertaining spectacular. Your...
  4. Don’t Buy A Home In Boulder Until…

    Don’t buy a home in Boulder until you’ve talked to Patrick Dolan! Patrick is a Boulder native and has been...
  5. Holiday Craft Cocktails Start Here

    Will you be hosting any holiday gatherings? The best holiday craft cocktails start here, at Twin Peaks Liquor in Longmont....