Daily coronavirus data for the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado, reported Dec. 4, 2021

Colorado case data

Total cases: 838,587

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 9,582

Total deaths among cases: 9,344

Total hospitalizations: 47,604

Total tested: 4,136,502

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 4,087,622

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,665,210

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updates its coronavirus dashboard Monday to Friday. The numbers above were the most recent data available.

University of Colorado Boulder cases

New positive test results: 3

New diagnostic tests: 95

Total on-campus diagnostic tests completed: 9,393

Total positive results for on-campus testing: 227

*The data represents COVID-19 cases diagnosed by tests performed at CU Boulder testing sites and does not represent all cases that involve CU Boulder students, faculty and staff.