Climbers rescued from Eldorado State Park on Saturday

Two climbers who were stuck Saturday night on the Redgarden Wall in Eldorado State Park have been rescued.

About 8:20 p.m. Saturday, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from two climbers who were stuck near the top of Redgarden Wall. The climbers, who were from Manitou Springs and Fort Collins, required help descending the rock. The pair had started their climb at 10 a.m. Saturday, but did not ascend the pitch until dusk, leaving them unsure of the route back down.

Rocky Mountain Rescue Group arrived on the scene and were able to reach the climbers at 9:40 p.m. after climbing the East Slabs. Both climbers were assisted down the wall and made it safely to the road after the three-hour rescue.