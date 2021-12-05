CU Buffs receiver Chris Carpenter to transfer

SportsCollege Sports

CU Buffs receiver Chris Carpenter to transfer

BOULDER, CO – October 24, 2020: Receiver Chris Carpenter runs past defenders during Colorado’s scrimmage at Folsom Field. (Courtesy photo/University of Colorado)
BOULDER, CO – October 24, 2020: Receiver Chris Carpenter runs past defenders during Colorado’s scrimmage at Folsom Field. (Courtesy photo/University of Colorado)
By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Receiver Chris Carpenter has decided to leave the Colorado football program.

On Sunday evening, the second-year freshman announced on social media his intention to transfer.

“I want to thank the coaches here at the university of Colorado for teaching me how to be a great player and great person on and off the field,” he wrote. “I enjoyed every moment being here … But I will be entering the transfer portal to find a new home and have a fresh start.”

The 6-foot-1, 160-pound Carpenter, from Jacksonville, Texas, played in nine games during his two seasons with the Buffs. This season, he played in the last seven games, catching seven passes for 45 yards. He had one kickoff for 15 yards in 2020.

Carpenter is the eighth scholarship player from CU to put his name in the portal since September, and the fourth since the season came to a close on Nov. 26.

In the past week, running back Ashaad Clayton, linebacker Zephaniah Maea and safety Trustin Oliver have also put their names into the portal. Receivers Keith Miller and La’Vontae Shenault and defensive linemen Lloyd Murray Jr. and Blayne Toll are also in the portal.

Carpenter is the sixth player from CU’s 2020 recruiting class, signed by previous head coach Mel Tucker, to either transfer or medically retire.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Real Estate In Southeast Denver

    Southeast Denver is home to a wonderful mix of classic neighborhoods, restaurants, and shopping options. If you are looking for...
  2. At-Home Assisted Living

    When frailty, chronic illness, or forgetfulness makes living alone a challenge, Cozy Country Care provides an alternative to assisted living...
  3. Holiday Meats And Specialty Foods

    ‘Tis the season to stock up on holiday meats and specialty foods that make your meals and entertaining spectacular. Your...
  4. Don’t Buy A Home In Boulder Until…

    Don’t buy a home in Boulder until you’ve talked to Patrick Dolan! Patrick is a Boulder native and has been...
  5. Holiday Craft Cocktails Start Here

    Will you be hosting any holiday gatherings? The best holiday craft cocktails start here, at Twin Peaks Liquor in Longmont....