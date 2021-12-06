Boulder police investigating report of shots fired on University Hill

Boulder police investigating report of shots…

Boulder police are investigating a report of shots being fired on University Hill early Monday morning.

Spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said police were called to the area of 12th Street and College Avenue just before 6 a.m. Monday for a report of shots being fired.

Police responded and did not find any evidence of any property being struck, and there were no reported injuries.

Waugh said police are still in the early stages of the investigation but do not believe there is a public safety threat at this time.

Investigators are hoping to talk to witnesses, and anyone with any information is asked to call 303-441-3333 and reference case No. 21-11636.

