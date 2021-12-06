CU Buffs DL Jayden Simon to transfer

CU Buffs DL Jayden Simon to transfer

By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Defensive lineman Jayden Simon is the latest member of the Colorado football team to put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

On Monday, it was announced that Simon has decided to move on from the Buffaloes after three seasons with the program.

“First off I would (like) to thank God and my family for everything that they have done for me,” Simon wrote on social media. “I also want to thank my teammates, coaches, and fans for the three great years that I have been here. I have decided to enter the transfer portal to find a new home.”

Simon is the ninth scholarship player from CU to put his name in the portal since September, and the fifth since the season came to a close on Nov. 26.

In the past week, receiver Chris Carpenter, running back Ashaad Clayton, linebacker Zephaniah Maea and safety Trustin Oliver have also put their names into the portal. Receivers Keith Miller and La’Vontae Shenault and defensive linemen Lloyd Murray Jr. and Blayne Toll are also in the portal.

Simon, a 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive tackle from Tacoma, Wash., played in nine games this season, recording three tackles in 75 snaps played on defense.

A member of CU’s 2019 recruiting class, Simon did not see any game action during his first two years with the Buffs.

