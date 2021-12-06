CU Buffs women’s basketball moves into…

SportsCollege Sports

CU Buffs women’s basketball moves into Top 25

Undefeated Buffaloes ranked No. 25 in Associated Press poll

University of Colorado Boulder’s Jaylyn Sherrod drives past Dixie State’s Talia Sireni on December 3, 2021.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
University of Colorado Boulder’s Jaylyn Sherrod drives past Dixie State’s Talia Sireni on December 3, 2021.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A hot start has led to some national attention for the Colorado women’s basketball team.

On Monday, the Buffaloes vaulted into the Associated Press Top 25 rankings for the first time in nearly five years, landing at No. 25.

This is the first time the Buffs (8-0) have been ranked since sitting at No. 20 in the Dec. 26, 2016, poll. That year, the Buffs were ranked in five consecutive weeks before falling out of the rankings after the Dec. 26 poll.

CU will visit Southern Utah on Tuesday night, seeking its second 9-0 start in the last three years. The Buffs opened at 12-0 in 2019-20.

The Buffs received votes last week for the first time this year. In this week’s poll, the Buffs received 52 points, edging Florida Gulf Coast (51) for the No. 25 spot.

South Carolina remained a unanimous No. 1, while the CU is one of four Pac-12 teams in the top 25, along with Stanford (No. 4), Arizona (No. 6) and Oregon State (No. 23). Oregon, which was No. 18 last week, dropped out of the rankings and is second among others receiving votes (48 points). UCLA and Washington State also received votes.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Real Estate In Southeast Denver

    Southeast Denver is home to a wonderful mix of classic neighborhoods, restaurants, and shopping options. If you are looking for...
  2. At-Home Assisted Living

    When frailty, chronic illness, or forgetfulness makes living alone a challenge, Cozy Country Care provides an alternative to assisted living...
  3. Holiday Meats And Specialty Foods

    ‘Tis the season to stock up on holiday meats and specialty foods that make your meals and entertaining spectacular. Your...
  4. Don’t Buy A Home In Boulder Until…

    Don’t buy a home in Boulder until you’ve talked to Patrick Dolan! Patrick is a Boulder native and has been...
  5. Holiday Craft Cocktails Start Here

    Will you be hosting any holiday gatherings? The best holiday craft cocktails start here, at Twin Peaks Liquor in Longmont....