Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Dec. 6, 2021

New cases: 255

Total cases: 35,511

Currently hospitalized: 77

Daily discharges: 16

Total deaths: 313

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 194.7

7-day percent positivity for diagnostic tests as of Dec. 3: 6.6%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

*Monday’s data from BCPH reflects three days’ worth of testing as it does not report new data on Saturdays and Sundays

Vaccination data

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received only one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 15%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 72%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 87%

Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of Nov. 28, 2021

Boulder: 24%

Longmont: 42%

Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 17%

Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 17%

*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

Boulder: 11,004.7

Erie: 9,174.7

Lafayette: 9,689.1

Longmont: 12,755.1

Louisville: 9,050.3

Lyons: 8,256.0

Nederland: 4,480.5

Superior: 6,507.1

Unincorporated Boulder County: 8,031.8

Case data by racial demographic

White Cases: 67.1% Hospitalizations: 60.1% Deaths: 74.5%

Latino Cases: 27.8% Hospitalizations: 33.6% Deaths: 18.5%

Black Cases: 1.1% Hospitalizations: 1.4% Deaths: 1.0%

All other non-Latino and non-Black races Cases: 4% Hospitalizations: 4.9% Deaths: 5.9%



* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races

Colorado case data

Total cases: 843,851

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 9,652

Total deaths among cases: 9,380

Total hospitalizations: 47,949

Total tested: 4,151,307

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 4,105,085

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,696,627

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

Total active cases: 39

Total staff quarantines: 2

Total student quarantines: 21

BVSD elementary schools

Alicia Sanchez: 1 active case

Aspen Creek PK-8: 3 active cases

Bear Creek: 1 active case

Birch: 1 active case

Douglass: 1 active case

Flatirons: 1 active case

Kohl: 3 active cases

Monarch PK-8: 3 active cases

Pioneer: 2 active cases

Ryan: 4 active cases

Superior: 2 active cases; 19 students quarantined

BVSD middle schools

Angevine: 1 active case and 1 staff member quarantined

Broomfield Heights: 1 active student case

Louisville: 2 active cases

Nederland Middle School/ High School: 4 active cases; 2 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Summit: 1 active case

BVSD high schools

Broomfield: 2 active student cases

Centaurus: 1 active case

Monarch: 1 active case

BVSD other departments

Boulder Community School of Integrated Studies: 1 active case

Boulder Universal Online School: 1 active case

Peak to Peak: 2 active cases

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

Total active student cases: 95

Total active staff cases: 20

Total staff quarantines: 4

Total student quarantines: 234

SVVSD elementary schools

Alpine: 2 active student cases; 4 students quarantined

Black Rock: 1 student quarantined

Blue Mountain: 3 students quarantined

Burlington: 1 active student case; 42 students quarantined

Centennial: 1 active student case; 5 students quarantined

Central: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined

Columbine: 1 active staff member case; 2 students quarantined

Eagle Crest: 5 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 6 students quarantined

Erie: 1 active student case

Fall River: 3 active student cases; 7 students quarantined

Grand View: 1 active student case; 40 students quarantined

Highlands: 1 active student case

Hygiene: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined

Indian Peaks: 2 active student case and 2 active staff member cases; 3 students quarantined

Legacy: 3 active student cases and 1 active staff member case

Longmont Estates: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case

Lyons: 2 active student cases; 1 staff member quarantined

Mead: 3 active student cases; 5 students quarantined

Mountain View: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case

Northridge: 1 active staff member case

Prairie Ridge: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined

Red Hawk: 4 active student cases; 7 students quarantined

Rocky Mountain: 2 active student cases; 1 student quarantined

Sanborn: 1 active student cases; 5 students quarantined

Soaring Heights PK-8: 7 active student cases; 14 students quarantined

Thunder Valley PK-8: 4 active student cases; 19 students quarantined

Timberline: 8 active student cases; 6 students quarantined

SVVSD middle schools

Altona: 2 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 3 students quarantined

Coal Ridge: 3 active student cases; 6 students quarantined

Erie: 4 active student cases; 2 students quarantined

Longs Peak: 1 active staff member case; 5 students quarantined

Lyons Middle School/Senior High School: 2 active student cases; 1 student quarantined

Mead: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 2 students quarantined

Sunset: 1 student quarantined

Trail Ridge: 1 student quarantined

Westview: 3 active student cases; 1 student quarantined

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 3 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 6 students quarantined

Frederick: 6 active student cases; 4 students quarantined

Longmont: 2 active student cases; 2 students quarantined

Mead: 6 active student cases; 4 students quarantined

New Meridian: 1 active staff member case

Niwot: 3 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 7 students quarantined

Silver Creek: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 5 students quarantined

Skyline: 7 active student cases; 3 students quarantined

SVVSD other departments