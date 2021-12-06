Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County,…

Local News

Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Dec. 6, 2021

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

New cases: 255

Total cases: 35,511

Currently hospitalized: 77

Daily discharges: 16

Total deaths: 313

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 194.7

7-day percent positivity for diagnostic tests as of Dec. 3: 6.6%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

*Monday’s data from BCPH reflects three days’ worth of testing as it does not report new data on Saturdays and Sundays

Vaccination data

  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received only one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 15%
  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 72%
  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 87%

Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of Nov. 28, 2021

  • Boulder: 24%
  • Longmont: 42%
  • Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 17%
  • Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 17%

*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

  • Boulder: 11,004.7
  • Erie: 9,174.7
  • Lafayette: 9,689.1
  • Longmont: 12,755.1
  • Louisville: 9,050.3
  • Lyons: 8,256.0
  • Nederland: 4,480.5
  • Superior: 6,507.1
  • Unincorporated Boulder County: 8,031.8

Case data by racial demographic

  • White
    • Cases: 67.1%
    • Hospitalizations: 60.1%
    • Deaths: 74.5%
  • Latino
    • Cases: 27.8%
    • Hospitalizations: 33.6%
    • Deaths: 18.5%
  • Black
    • Cases: 1.1%
    • Hospitalizations: 1.4%
    • Deaths: 1.0%
  • All other non-Latino and non-Black races
    • Cases: 4%
    • Hospitalizations: 4.9%
    • Deaths: 5.9%

* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races

Colorado case data

  • Total cases: 843,851
  • Total deaths because of COVID-19: 9,652
  • Total deaths among cases: 9,380
  • Total hospitalizations: 47,949
  • Total tested: 4,151,307
  • Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 4,105,085
  • Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,696,627

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

  • Total active cases: 39
  • Total staff quarantines: 2
  • Total student quarantines: 21

BVSD elementary schools

  • Alicia Sanchez: 1 active case
  • Aspen Creek PK-8: 3 active cases
  • Bear Creek: 1 active case
  • Birch: 1 active case
  • Douglass: 1 active case
  • Flatirons: 1 active case
  • Kohl: 3 active cases
  • Monarch PK-8: 3 active cases
  • Pioneer: 2 active cases
  • Ryan: 4 active cases
  • Superior: 2 active cases; 19 students quarantined

BVSD middle schools

  • Angevine: 1 active case and 1 staff member quarantined
  • Broomfield Heights: 1 active student case
  • Louisville: 2 active cases
  • Nederland Middle School/ High School: 4 active cases; 2 students and 1 staff member quarantined
  • Summit: 1 active case

BVSD high schools

  • Broomfield: 2 active student cases
  • Centaurus: 1 active case
  • Monarch: 1 active case

BVSD other departments

  • Boulder Community School of Integrated Studies: 1 active case
  • Boulder Universal Online School: 1 active case
  • Peak to Peak: 2 active cases

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

  • Total active student cases: 95
  • Total active staff cases: 20
  • Total staff quarantines: 4
  • Total student quarantines: 234

SVVSD elementary schools

  • Alpine: 2 active student cases; 4 students quarantined
  • Black Rock: 1 student quarantined
  • Blue Mountain: 3 students quarantined
  • Burlington: 1 active student case; 42 students quarantined
  • Centennial: 1 active student case; 5 students quarantined
  • Central: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
  • Columbine: 1 active staff member case; 2 students quarantined
  • Eagle Crest: 5 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 6 students quarantined
  • Erie: 1 active student case
  • Fall River: 3 active student cases; 7 students quarantined
  • Grand View: 1 active student case; 40 students quarantined
  • Highlands: 1 active student case
  • Hygiene: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
  • Indian Peaks: 2 active student case and 2 active staff member cases; 3 students quarantined
  • Legacy: 3 active student cases and 1 active staff member case
  • Longmont Estates: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case
  • Lyons: 2 active student cases; 1 staff member quarantined
  • Mead: 3 active student cases; 5 students quarantined
  • Mountain View: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case
  • Northridge: 1 active staff member case
  • Prairie Ridge: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
  • Red Hawk: 4 active student cases; 7 students quarantined
  • Rocky Mountain: 2 active student cases; 1 student quarantined
  • Sanborn: 1 active student cases; 5 students quarantined
  • Soaring Heights PK-8: 7 active student cases; 14 students quarantined
  • Thunder Valley PK-8: 4 active student cases; 19 students quarantined
  • Timberline: 8 active student cases; 6 students quarantined

SVVSD middle schools

  • Altona: 2 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 3 students quarantined
  • Coal Ridge: 3 active student cases; 6 students quarantined
  • Erie: 4 active student cases; 2 students quarantined
  • Longs Peak: 1 active staff member case; 5 students quarantined
  • Lyons Middle School/Senior High School: 2 active student cases; 1 student quarantined
  • Mead: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 2 students quarantined
  • Sunset: 1 student quarantined
  • Trail Ridge: 1 student quarantined
  • Westview: 3 active student cases; 1 student quarantined

SVVSD high schools

  • Erie: 3 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 6 students quarantined
  • Frederick: 6 active student cases; 4 students quarantined
  • Longmont: 2 active student cases; 2 students quarantined
  • Mead: 6 active student cases; 4 students quarantined
  • New Meridian: 1 active staff member case
  • Niwot: 3 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 7 students quarantined
  • Silver Creek: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 5 students quarantined
  • Skyline: 7 active student cases; 3 students quarantined

SVVSD other departments

  • Central Administration: 7 active student cases; 3 staff members quarantined
  • Launched virtual academy: 1 active student case; 3 students quarantined
  • Main Street School: 1 active staff member case; 1 student quarantined
  • Spark Discovery Preschool: 1 student quarantined

More in Local News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Real Estate In Southeast Denver

    Southeast Denver is home to a wonderful mix of classic neighborhoods, restaurants, and shopping options. If you are looking for...
  2. At-Home Assisted Living

    When frailty, chronic illness, or forgetfulness makes living alone a challenge, Cozy Country Care provides an alternative to assisted living...
  3. Holiday Meats And Specialty Foods

    ‘Tis the season to stock up on holiday meats and specialty foods that make your meals and entertaining spectacular. Your...
  4. Don’t Buy A Home In Boulder Until…

    Don’t buy a home in Boulder until you’ve talked to Patrick Dolan! Patrick is a Boulder native and has been...
  5. Holiday Craft Cocktails Start Here

    Will you be hosting any holiday gatherings? The best holiday craft cocktails start here, at Twin Peaks Liquor in Longmont....