Pac-12 announces women’s basketball players of the week

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Natalie Chou, Gr., G, UCLA (Plano, Texas)» 1 G, 31.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 11.0 APG, 2.0 SPG, 2.0 BPG, .688 FG%, .667 3FG%, .750 FT%

Poured in a career-high 31 points on 11-of-16 shooting in UCLA’s 112-33 victory over San Jose State.Made a personal best six 3-pointers on nine attempts and added a career-high 11 assists against just one turnover in 36 minutes.Grabbed six rebounds and contributed two steals and two blocks in the victory.The 112 points scored were the most for the Bruins since they put up a school-record 129 against San Jose State on Nov. 10, 2017.Second career Pac-12 Player of the Week award (Jan. 11, 2021) and UCLA’s 67th all-time.ALSO NOMINATED: Jayda Curry, CAL; Mael Gilles, ASU; Jordyn Jenkins, USC; Taylor Jones, OSU; Gianna Kneepkens, UTAH; Charlisse Leger-Walker, WSU; Quay Miller, COLO; Sydney Parrish, ORE.

FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK: Gianna Kneepkens, Fr., G, Utah (Duluth, Minn.)» 1 G, 29.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, .529 FG%, .400 3FG%, 1.000 FT%

Scored a career-high 29 points in 26 minutes off the bench against No. 21 BYU.Utah’s best single-game scoring performance since Megan Huff had 30 points against USC on March 3, 2019.Was 9-of-17 from the floor, 4-of-10 from behind the arc and a perfect 7-of-7 at the line.First Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award, Utah’s 15th all-time and first since Brynna Maxwell won on Feb. 10, 2020.ALSO NOMINATED: Jayda Curry, CAL; Greta Kampschroeder, OSU; Rayah Marshall, USC; Kindyll Wetta, COLO.