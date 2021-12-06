Quantum Strategy Institute names industry vets…

Quantum Strategy Institute names industry vets to board

The Quantum Strategy Institute, a Boulder-based research, advisory and advocacy group for the quantum computing industry, has formed its board of directors.

The board includes:

  • Bert Kaminski, director of legal services Google Cloud
  • Paul Lipman, president of quantum computing at ColdQuanta
  • Sasha Grujicic, chief strategy officer at 1QBit and founder of Complicated Things
  • Thomas Park, partner BDC Deep Tech Fund
  • Brian Lenahan, founder and chairman of Quantum Strategy Institute

“The establishment of the Quantum Strategy Institute comes at a pivotal time for the quantum computing industry,” Lipman said in a statement. “As quantum evolves from its research lab roots to commercial scale, QSI fulfills a critical role in translating between enterprise needs and technical realities, supporting quantum users and vendors in charting a path toward the realization of business impact.”

