Quantum Strategy Institute names industry vets to board

The Quantum Strategy Institute, a Boulder-based research, advisory and advocacy group for the quantum computing industry, has formed its board of directors.
The board includes:
- Bert Kaminski, director of legal services Google Cloud
- Paul Lipman, president of quantum computing at ColdQuanta
- Sasha Grujicic, chief strategy officer at 1QBit and founder of Complicated Things
- Thomas Park, partner BDC Deep Tech Fund
- Brian Lenahan, founder and chairman of Quantum Strategy Institute
“The establishment of the Quantum Strategy Institute comes at a pivotal time for the quantum computing industry,” Lipman said in a statement. “As quantum evolves from its research lab roots to commercial scale, QSI fulfills a critical role in translating between enterprise needs and technical realities, supporting quantum users and vendors in charting a path toward the realization of business impact.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC