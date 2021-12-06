Quantum Strategy Institute names industry vets to board

The Quantum Strategy Institute, a Boulder-based research, advisory and advocacy group for the quantum computing industry, has formed its board of directors.

The board includes:

Bert Kaminski, director of legal services Google Cloud

Paul Lipman, president of quantum computing at ColdQuanta

Sasha Grujicic, chief strategy officer at 1QBit and founder of Complicated Things

Thomas Park, partner BDC Deep Tech Fund

Brian Lenahan, founder and chairman of Quantum Strategy Institute

“The establishment of the Quantum Strategy Institute comes at a pivotal time for the quantum computing industry,” Lipman said in a statement. “As quantum evolves from its research lab roots to commercial scale, QSI fulfills a critical role in translating between enterprise needs and technical realities, supporting quantum users and vendors in charting a path toward the realization of business impact.”

