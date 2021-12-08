CU Boulder’s Fiske Planetarium installs updated version of solar system on campus

The University of Colorado Boulder’s Fiske Planetarium, in collaboration with the Sommers-Bausch Observatory, has installed an updated version of the Colorado Scale Model Solar System with an associated cell phone app that allows users to hear sounds from planets.

CU Boulder is the first institution in the world to install the new updated model, called the Voyage Mark II, Fiske Planetarium Director John Keller said. The Colorado Scale Model Solar System will exhibit the Voyage Mark II model.

“Already, another dozen institutions are following suit, and we hope that the CU model will inspire an additional 100 replicas installed worldwide,” Keller wrote in an email.

Keller said the Colorado Scale Model Solar System provides a 1-to-10 billion scale model of the solar system and highlights the locations and sizes of the eight major planets, Pluto, the Kuiper Belt and the asteroid belt. The associated geospatial “Wanderers CU” app allows users to hear the planets in the model orbiting throughout the CU Boulder campus.

Keller said the original Colorado Scale Model Solar System was installed in the 1980s and served as a prototype for the Voyage Scale Model built on the National Mall in Washington D.C. outside the National Air and Space Museum.

CU Boulder Ph.D. student Jimmy Negus said he noticed in 2018 that the original model had outdated information and the aesthetic was starting to fade. He started a coalition and began fundraising efforts to improve the model.

“I saw an opportunity to sort of improve upon that model and line it more with our state of the art planetarium and our cutting edge observatory,” Negus said. “I saw it as a natural sort of process to get the scale model on par with these other astronomical assets on our campus.”

Jeff Bennett, one of the original founders of the Colorado Scale Model Solar System, said the new model includes updated information, context and graphics, including having 3D planets inside glass crystals.

Negus said the model and the associated app cost about $114,000. Bennett was the largest individual donor for the project.

Bennett said he contributed $30,000 to the CU model directly. He also donated an additional $50,000 to the Voyage National Program, which helped in the development of the Voyage Mark II model and will help provide seed grants to low-income communities that want to install their own models.

Bennett said he brought the idea of creating a similar model outside the National Air and Space Museum after the original CU model was completed in 1987. This led to the Voyage model, which opened in 2001 through the efforts of a team led by Jeff Goldstein, center director for the National Center for Earth and Space Science Education. The Voyage Mark II is available through Goldstein’s “Voyage National Program” and is a lower-cost version of the National Mall model.

Negus said the new model is a great opportunity to engage with all visitors on campus. He said he hopes the model will create an authentic conceptual foundation for comprehending cosmic distances.

“I really hope it brings a spark to campus, and I hope it induces students to really begin to understand the vastness of space,” Negus said. “And so the scale model offers sort of a tangible way for students and visitors to understand the true depth of our universe.”