Winning ugly: CU Buffs men’s basketball survives Eastern Washington upset bid

This was the rare near-disaster in which Colorado’s faltering offense was more responsible for the opponent’s second-half surge than an overload of defensive breakdowns.

The Buffaloes scraped out enough points to get a win they gladly will take. But it certainly wasn’t a feel-good sort of victory.

After forcing the CU Events Center crowd to hold its collective breath down the stretch, the CU men’s basketball team managed to survive a comeback bid by Eastern Washington on Wednesday, holding on to top the visiting Eagles 60-57 at the CU Events Center.

“I thought ineffectiveness on offense really bled into our energy level, and that cannot happen. It absolutely cannot happen,” CU head coach Tad Boyle said. “Eastern Washington, give them credit. They’re tough-minded kids. They’re a good program. They’ve been to the NCAA Tournament and know what it takes to win. We were fortunate to win this game.”

CU led by 15 points in the first half and eight points at halftime, but Eastern Washington rallied to take a four-point lead with under four minutes remaining. Typically the blueprint for second-half meltdowns from the Buffs involves some sort of defensive collapse. But on Wednesday the Eagles actually shot better during the first half (.440) than they did while gradually whittling CU’s lead during the second half (.367).

While Eastern Washington was connecting just often enough to make the Buffs nervous, CU kept stubbing their toes on offense. The Buffs once again struggled through another tough shooting performance, finishing 4-for-20 on 3-pointers, and also once again committed turnovers in bunches. CU had only five turnovers at halftime but committed nine during the second half.

“I think we’ve got to figure out how to get a lead, and maintain a lead,” CU sophomore Jabari Walker said. “Just keep creating separation. I think the biggest thing for us is going into the film room and having that translate to the court. We keep making some mistakes that might cost us some games if we can’t create separation. Hopefully this is the last one of those that we have and we can learn from this one.”

Eastern Washington scored nine consecutive points during a 16-4 run in the second half that turned a 12-point lead for CU into a 49-49 tie. The game still was tied 51-51 when four straight points gave Eastern Washington a four-point lead with just under four minutes remaining.

Back-to-back 3-point plays from Evan Battey and Walker recaptured the lead for the Buffs, but Walker missed 3-of-4 free throw attempts in the waning seconds to keep the door open for the Eagles. However a last-second, long-range attempt from Eastern Washington’s Steele Venters bounced off the rim at the buzzer, allowing CU to avoid its first three-game losing streak since the end of the 2019-20 season.

Walker posted his sixth double-double of the season and the eighth of his career with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Venters, the leading scorer in the Big Sky Conference, went 9-for-17 with 23 points. Eastern Washington’s overall shooting percentage of .400 tied for the second-lowest by a CU foe this season.

“The turnovers, the poor shooting, led to poor energy level,” Boyle said. “Now, to our players’ credit, this team was averaging 81 points a game coming in here. We held them to 57. We held them to 40 percent field goal percentage defense. We outrebounded them by 12. Those are good things. You’ve got to find a way to win when you’re not at your best, and we did that tonight.”

Fast break

What went right: The Buffs held Eastern Washington to 40 percent from the floor, including a .367 mark after halftime. CU also outrebounded the Eagles 40-28.

What went wrong: CU committed nine of its 14 turnovers after halftime and finished 4-for-20 on 3-pointers.

Star of the game: Jabari Walker. CU’s sophomore forward went 0-for-5 on 3-pointers and missed three key free throws late, but on a tough night for the Buffs’ offense he recorded his sixth double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

What’s next: The Buffs face a quick turnaround with a Friday night home date against Milwaukee (7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks).

Colorado 60, E. Washington 57

E. WASHINGTON (4-5)

Allegri 1-7 0-0 3, Price 5-5 1-1 11, Bergersen 3-10 0-1 7, Landdeck 3-11 5-5 11, Venters 9-17 0-0 23, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, George 1-2 0-0 2, Elkugia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 6-7 57.

COLORADO (7-3)

Battey 3-10 3-3 9, Walker 6-13 5-9 17, da Silva 2-7 0-0 4, Barthelemy 4-10 0-0 9, Parquet 3-4 0-0 6, Clifford 0-1 0-0 0, Simpson 2-4 0-0 5, Hammond 1-2 0-0 3, Lovering 2-3 0-0 4, O’Brien 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 24-56 8-12 60.

Halftime — Colorado 39-31. 3-point goals — E. Washington 7-26 (Venters 5-11, Bergersen 1-3, Allegri 1-5, George 0-1, Landdeck 0-5), Colorado 4-20 (Hammond 1-2, O’Brien 1-2, Simpson 1-2, Barthelemy 1-4, Battey 0-1, Clifford 0-1, Parquet 0-1, da Silva 0-2, Walker 0-5). Fouled out — Price. Rebounds — E. Washington 28 (Bergersen 6), Colorado 40 (Walker 10). Assists — E. Washington 13 (Bergersen 3), Colorado 13 (Walker, Barthelemy 3). Total fouls — E. Washington 18, Colorado 10. A — 5,782.