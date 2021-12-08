CU Buffs men’s basketball notes: 3-point struggles continue against Eastern Washington

At some point, the outside shots are bound to start falling.

Until then, the long-range frustration continues to mount for the Colorado Buffaloes.

CU managed to escape with a 60-57 win against Eastern Washington on Wednesday night, but more home cooking at the Events Center failed to shake the Buffs out of their cold snap. CU went 4-for-20 from 3-point range, including 0-for-6 after halftime.

That second half drought, combined with nine second-half turnovers, prevented the Buffs from pulling away from an Eagles squad that battled its way into position for a possible upset in the final minutes.

“At some point, you’ve got open looks, you’ve got to be able to knock them down,” CU head coach Tad Boyle said. “Otherwise you’re putting pressure on your defense. We did that tonight.”

The long-range struggles on Wednesday continued the Buffs’ recent slide. After opening the season with a .460 3-point percentage (23-for-50) through the first three games, all at home, Wednesday’s effort gave the Buffs a .244 mark (29-for-119) on 3-pointers in the seven games since.

Those struggles have been a team effort. Jabari Walker shot .523 on 3-pointers in a limited role off the bench last year as a freshman, but his 0-for-5 effort from the arc on Wednesday dropped his season percentage to .242 (8-for-33). Senior Elijah Parquet shot .418 on 3-pointers last year but he owns a .158 mark this year (3-for-19). Point guard Keeshawn Barthelemy started the season going 11-for-16 from the arc through five games, but he is 1-for-21 in the five games since.

“As a coach — I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again — my job is to make sure our team is getting good shots,” Boyle said. “We’ve got good shooters that aren’t making good shots. That’s a part of basketball. I can live with that. It might frustrate me, it might frustrate them. It doesn’t anger me. What angers me is our lack of fire, our lack of energy. I don’t care if you miss a shot. What I care about is if you have a little life and spunk to you when you’re in the huddle.”

Non-passing grade

A review of the Tennessee loss last week, in which CU committed 12 of its 15 turnovers in the first half, didn’t reveal a team frustrated by an opponent’s swarming defense. It showed a team that far too frequently cannot deliver a basic pass.

Boyle has lamented his team’s passing skills since the preseason. That shortcoming was on full display against the Volunteers. Asked earlier this week if his team throws passes at too many shins, Boyle’s initial response was to emit an exasperated sigh before saying:

“Shins, ankles, above our head. Passing is something we need to continue to work on. It’s one of those fundamentals that I don’t think a lot of kids work on. I just don’t know how much they work on it in high school. I know they don’t work on it in AAU. It’s all dribble, dribble, dribble, ball screen.”

After too many first-half giveaways against the Volunteers, the Buffs waited until the second half to get sloppy against Eastern Washington, committing nine of their 14 turnovers after halftime.

“We hit droughts. We hit turnover runs that we cannot…we’ve got to fix those things,” Boyle said. “At least Tennessee pressures you. They get up into you and get after you. UCLA does the same thing. Eastern Washington doesn’t. So we’ve got to take better care of the basketball.”

Notable

Since going 8-for-11 with a career-high 22 points against Stanford on Nov. 28, senior forward Evan Battey has shot only 9-for-28 (.321). However, with his nine points against Eastern Washington, Battey passed Chauncey Billups, Wilky Gilmore, and former teammate D’Shawn Schwartz to jump from 37th to 34th on CU’s all-time scoring list…CU already is 4-1 in games decided by five points or less. The Buffs went 4-5 in those games last year…CU finished with more turnovers (14) than assists (13) for the third consecutive game and the fourth time in the past five games…Walker recorded three assists to match a career-high he reached twice previously this season (Montana State, Tennessee).