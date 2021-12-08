CU Buffs season review: Offense

As usual, the Colorado Buffaloes came into this season with high hopes on offense.

They did, after all, have the reigning Pac-12 offensive player of the year in running back Jarek Broussard.

They also had running backs Alex Fontenot and Deion Smith back from injuries that prevented them from playing in 2020. They were rich with talent at receiver. Tight end Brady Russell was healthy again. The offensive line brought experience into the season.

And, they had a two-man battle for the starting job at quarterback between a talented transfer and an exciting freshman with tremendous upside.

Those high hopes quickly faded, as the Buffs sputtered throughout this season. Rather than lighting up the scoreboard, they often struggled just to get on it.

In the end, CU wound up producing miserable results.

The Buffs’ 257.6 yards per game ranked 129th out of 130 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision (New Mexico saved CU from the bottom) and it was the program’s worst total since 1964.

CU also ranked 121st in scoring, at 18.8 points. That number was boosted by the defense and special teams, which scored four touchdowns and three times handed the offense the ball inside the opponent 35-yard line (twice inside the 16), leading to field goals.

Seven games into the season, head coach Karl Dorrell fired offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue. When the season came to a close, he fired offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini.

It was a rough year overall, but there were a few bright spots. A review of the Buffs’ offense:

Quarterback: Losing Tennessee transfer JT Shrout to a season-ending knee injury in the middle of August had a significant impact. Even if Shrout didn’t win the job in camp, he at least would have been an experienced option when the offense struggled. Freshman Brendon Lewis started all 12 games. He often struggled to read the defense and get rid of the ball quickly, but he did improve as the season went along. He also did a nice job of avoiding turnovers and he displayed a great deal of toughness as he kept getting hit throughout the year. He finished the year 149-of-257 (58 percent) for 1,540 yards, 10 touchdowns and only three interceptions while rushing for 188 yards and two scores. True freshman Drew Carter was the only other healthy scholarship quarterback and the staff clearly didn’t view him as being ready to make a difference. Grade: D.

Running back: The season began with talk of this being the deepest backfield at CU in years. That never materialized, but it wasn’t necessarily the fault of the backs. Broussard led the team with 661 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. He didn’t come close to matching his 2020 season, but he also didn’t have the opportunities. He went from 26 carries per game last year to 12.9 this year. Fontenot finished with 326 yards and five touchdowns, while Smith added 192 and two touchdowns. The struggles of the line impacted this group, which is better than the numbers show. Still, the run game as a whole was a disappointment in relation to expectations. Grade: B-minus.

Receivers: This is the most difficult group to judge because they didn’t have much of an opportunity to make an impact with the Buffs struggling so much at OL and QB. This group also went through a lot of challenges. La’Vontae Shenault spent most of the year suspended before leaving the team. Veterans Maurice Bell and Jaylon Jackson were injured and Dimitri Stanley was out for three games. Despite that, Brenden Rice was exceptional when he got the ball. Daniel Arias had his best year, Montana Lemonious-Craig stepped up at times and the Buffs got some solid, unexpected contributions from freshmen Chase Penry, Ty Robinson and Chris Carpenter. Grade: C.

Tight ends: A healthy Brady Russell did wonders for this group. He led the team with 25 receptions and 307 yards and had a strong year as a blocker. Senior Matt Lynch was utilized about 40 percent of the time and he came through at times as a blocker. He also caught four passes and ran once for a key first down to set up a TD against Oregon State. Others played a few snaps, led by Alec Pell, but this was mainly the Russell and Lynch show. Grade: B.

Offensive line: The fact that Rodrigue was fired on Oct. 24 is an indicator of how this group played in the first seven games. It wasn’t pretty most of the time. Under interim coach William Vlachos, the line played better for a few weeks but had a rough couple of games to finish the season. Left guard Kary Kutsch had a good season, but it was a rough year for the unit. The Buffs allowed 32 sacks (11th in the Pac-12) as a team and their two tackles, Jake Wiley and Frank Fillip, both ranked among the national leaders in sacks allowed. The Buffs also ranked 10th in the Pac-12 in rushing yards (126.33 per game). Grade: D-minus.

Kicking: Freshman Cole Becker put together a good season for the Buffs, hitting 14-of-20 field goals and all 25 of his extra points. Becker started 0-for-3 but made 14 of his last 17 field goals, including kicks of 56, 52 and 51 yards. He’s just the second kicker in CU history to hit three 50-yarders in a season, joining Mason Crosby. Grade: B-plus.

Overall: This was an incredibly disappointing season for the Buffs’ offense. Had they played better, the Buffs might be preparing for a bowl game at this time. Instead, Dorrell is trying to find a new coordinator, receivers coach and line coach. There is good, young talent at spots on this offense, so a failing grade is a bit harsh, but it wasn’t much better than that. Grade: D-minus.

Offensive MVP: WR Brenden Rice. The numbers weren’t great (21 catches, 299 yards, 3 TD), but nobody had big numbers. Rice was CU’s most explosive player, had two 100-yard games and added six carries for 54 yards. He also averaged 27.6 yards on kickoff returns. Honorable mention: RB Jarek Broussard.

Top newcomer: PK Cole Becker. After his rough start, he became one of the more reliable kickers in the Pac-12. He made each of his last three attempts from 50-plus. Honorable mention: WR Chase Penry.

Most improved: LG Kary Kutsch. He played well in 2020, but missed time because of COVID-19 and had to play some center. This year, he played all season at left guard and was easily CU’s best lineman. Honorable mention: WR Daniel Arias.

Best comeback: RB Alex Fontenot. After missing 2020 with a hip injury, he ran for 326 yards and a team-best five TDs. Also caught 13 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. Honorable mention: TE Brady Russell.