Game day notes: Tad Boyle promises quicker hook for CU Buffs against Eastern Washington

During Colorado’s home loss against No. 13 Tennessee on Saturday, Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle shortened his team’s rotation dramatically during the second half.

It could be an entirely different story against Eastern Washington.

Following CU’s practices on Monday and Tuesday, Boyle indicated he might have a quicker hook on Wednesday night when the Buffs host the Eagles (6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks). With nine games under their belts overall and coming off consecutive losses against top-15 teams, Boyle has made it clear the status quo no longer will be acceptable.

“There’s some guys that are getting gift minutes right now based on maybe what they did a little bit earlier, maybe their reputation, or maybe how long they’ve been in the program,” Boyle said. “But we’d better start getting some production. I’m going to substitute liberally (Wednesday). There’s going to be a lot more subs than normal. If you see a bad shot by the Buffaloes, somebody’s coming out.”

During Saturday’s loss against No. 13 Tennessee, Nique Clifford, Luke O’Brien, and Lawson Lovering all did not play after halftime. It was the first time this season Clifford hasn’t played during the second half, and he finished with a season-low six minutes (officially 5:51). As Boyle noted, the players taking those minutes haven’t justified the court time in recent games.

Senior guard Elijah Parquet has struggled to bring his Pac-12 All-Defense pedigree to the floor, and offensively he has gone just 3-for-18 on 3-pointers. After a hot start, point guard Keeshawn Barthelemy has shot .188 overall (6-for-32) and 0-for-13 on 3-pointers over the past four games. Freshman guard KJ Simpson certainly has shown flashes of his offensive potential, but he has six turnovers in the past two games and is just 4-for-18 on 3-pointers.

“That was probably a mistake,” Boyle said about keeping Clifford on the bench after halftime against Tennessee. “I talked to the team about that (Monday). Nique and Lawson didn’t play in the second half, and they’ve got to be thinking to themselves, ‘Why the hell not?’ And it’s a legitimate thought that they have. I apologized to both those guys.

“Now, they can help themselves by playing better in the first half when they’re in there. But it wasn’t their fault. When you lose games and you’re not getting the job done on the floor, as a coach you make decisions. And those decisions get second-guessed. And rightfully so. Even by myself. Because it’s not like the guys I’m playing are getting the job done. So what the hell difference does it make if I bring Nique or Lawson off the bench?”

Battey CLASS honor

CU senior forward Evan Battey on Tuesday was one of 60 Division I men’s and women’s basketball players named to the candidate list for the 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award.

The acronym stands for “Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School,” and the honor is presented annually to senior athletes who excel in four areas of achievement: community, classroom, character and competition.

Battey goes into Wednesday’s game needing two points to pass Chauncey Billups for 36th on CU’s all-time scoring list and eight to pass Wilky Gilmore and former teammate D’Shawn Schwartz for 34th.

Dangerous Eagles

Although Eastern Washington has a different head coach and vastly retooled rotation from the squad that gave Kansas a scare in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in March, Boyle said the Eagles still will present a stern challenge for CU’s defense.

Redshirt freshman guard Steele Venters is the top scorer in the Big Sky (19.1 ppg), has reached 20 points four times in eight games, and is a matchup problem as a 6-foot-7 point guard. Senior guard Rylan Bergersen is coming off a 10-for-13, 32-point performance in a road win at Omaha.

“I’m on edge,” Boyle said. “Bergersen has had 32 in a game. They bring a freshman guard off the bench (Mason Landdeck) who had 24 at Washington State. Their point guard (Venters) is 6-foot-7 and averages 19 points a game. They’re going to try to post us up. They’re going to post our guards. Our post defense is going to have to be challenged. It’s a hell of a challenge for our team.

“I’m telling you — if we’re not ready to play, we’re going to get beat.”

Eastern Washington began Big Sky Conference play with a home loss against Southern Utah but is coming off a road win Saturday at Omaha.

Notable

Eastern Washington very nearly toppled the Buffs in its most recent visit to Boulder on Dec. 22, 2016. The Eagles led by 17 points with under 13 minutes remaining in the first half before CU rallied for a 76-68 win behind 17 points and seven assists from Derrick White and a double-double from Wesley Gordon (11 points, 10 rebounds)…CU is 3-0 all-time against EWU. All three of those wins were at home…The Buffs are attempting to avoid their first three-game losing streak since a five-game slide that ended the 2019-20 season…While Venters leads the Big Sky in scoring, No. 2 on that list is former Buffs guard Daylen Kountz, who has averaged 18.9 points through 11 games at Northern Colorado…CU began Wednesday at No. 65 at KenPom.com and No. 120 in the NET rankings. Eastern Washington began the day at No. 225 at KenPom.com and No. 186 in the NET.