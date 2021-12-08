Holiday events 2021: Glow under stunning light displays, cheers at tinsel-clad pop-up bars and more

Winter has finally arrived and as temperatures cool and Kelly Clarkson Christmas tunes infiltrate the airwaves, Colorado is delivering a slew of festivities of the merry and bright variety.

There are more local options to embrace holiday cheer than there are ingredients in a fruit cake.

Whether you want to hear vocally gifted choirs belt out “Jingle Bell Rock” or take a horse-and-carriage ride while sipping hot cocoa, the options within the Front Range are as varied as what your loved ones are hoping to find under the tree.

From stunning light displays to tinsel-clad pop-up bars, there are so many ways to feel aglow.

Take a break from decking the halls and enjoy a little shopping, sight-seeing and perhaps a cup — or two — of Christmas cheer as we brace for 2022.

Boulder

Miracle on Pearl: Remember that untamable joy felt on Christmas morning when viewing gifts under the tree? This sparkly pop-up delivers the same feeling of glee, but for adults. Avanti has been transformed into a true feast for the senses. In addition to the display of tinsels and lights folks will find cocktails that far exceed an average spiked eggnog. Try the On Dasher or the Snowball Old Fashion and embrace the nostalgic kitsch; $5 entry fee per person, all proceeds will go to local Boulder charity, There With Care; 5-11p.m. Sunday-Wednesday, 4p.m.–12a.m. Thursday-Saturday through Dec. 30; Avanti, 1401 Pearl St.; boulder.avantifandb.com.

Snow Much Fun: The Civic Area is decked out in over 275,000 LED lights. Explore eye-catching displays from the “Let It Snow Playground” at the Boulder Public Library to the “Candy Cane Forest” at the Glen Huntington Bandshell. Enjoy warm refreshments, caroling and more; events are 5-7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 17; self-guided lighting tour through Jan. 9; various locations in downtown Boulder and Civic Area; free; boulderdowntown.com.

Saint Nick on the Bricks: Bring your list of desired toys and visit the man in red. Snap photos you’ll always cherish; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Now – Dec. 18; Downtown Boulder Visitor Information Center, 1301 Pearl St. ; free; boulderdowntown.com.

Freezie Fest: Celebrate all things snowman with this extravaganza that includes free train rides, visits with Santa, crafts and activities for the whole family; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 11; Pearl Street Mall; boulderdowntown.com.

Find Freezie Bingo: We’ve all heard of Elf on a Shelf, but here’s a chance to win a $25 gift card to participating downtown merchants. Download PDF bingo cards that list the store locations where you can spot the stuffed snowman. Gift card prize drawings will happen the week of Dec. 13 and Freezies will be hiding at store locations through Dec. 11; free; boulderdowntown.com.

Holiday Window Display Contest: Stroll downtown Pearl Street and check out storefronts decked out with gorgeous displays through Dec. 31. Vote for your favorite holiday lights displays by giving “likes” to photos in Downtown Boulder’s Facebook album at facebook.com/downtownboulder. The business with the most “likes” by the end of day on Dec. 22 will win a $250 Downtown Boulder gift card to treat their staff; through Dec. 22; free; boulderdowntown.com.

WinterFest at Chautauqua: Celebrate the season with horse-drawn carriage rides throughout this beautiful campus that features breathtaking views of snow-dusted Flatirons. Visit Santa’s cottage, do a craft, tour a historic cottage, participate in the virtual scavenger hunt, shop at a holiday market and marvel at festive lights while keeping warm with a cup of hot cocoa. Fifteen newly decorated bear sculptures will also be on display; There’s a holiday concert with Jeff and Paige starting at 4 p.m. Dec. 10, followed by a free Festival of Lights celebration at 5 p.m.; noon–5 p.m., Dec. 10-12; 900 Baseline Road; Some free events; Winterpass is $20-$70 and $17-$67 for Concert Members; chautauqua.com/concerts-events/winterfest-2021.

Ars Nova Singers present Made Merry: Enjoy traditional holiday tunes and new songs from Boulder’s premier a cappella vocal group. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 (St. Paul Community of Faith, Denver); 4:30 p.m. Dec. 12 (United Church of Christ, Longmont); 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 (First United Methodist Church, Boulder); and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 (First United Methodist Church, Boulder). The Dec. 10 performance will also be available to livestream for those wishing to enjoy the sounds of the season from the safety and comfort of their homes; $25; arsnovasingers.org.

Stories on Stage presents Making Merry: Enjoy tales and rejoice in song at this annual “Holiday Lollapalooza;” 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quince Ave., Boulder, 2 p.m. Dec. 19, King Center, 855 Lawrence Way Unit #145, Denver, 7 p.m. Dec. 19 virtual premiere; $22; storiesonstage.org.

Christmas at Hotel Boulderado: Marvel at the beautifully decorated 28-foot Christmas tree in the lobby and make reservations to enjoy Christmas dinner. Enjoy seasonally prepared menus with three different locations to choose from — Spruce Farm & Fish, The Corner Bar, or at Hotel Boulderado’s mezzanine; Hotel Boulderado; 2115 13th St.; boulderado.com/christmas2021.

Longmont

Longmont Lights Bike Parade: String lights or a wreath on your cruiser and join others for this fun holiday parade ride. Check out floats and see Santa. The parade begins at 5 p.m. at Longs Peak Avenue and Coffman Street. Line-up begins at 4 p.m. Dec. 11; free; facebook.com.

Denver Brass 5 Presents “Christmas Time is Near”: Join these skilled musicians for an afternoon of music sure to get you in the seasonal spirit; 2:30 p.m. Dec. 10; Stewart Auditorium, 400 Quail Road; $8-$12; longmontcolorado.gov.

Santa Story Time and Brunch: Enjoy delicious food with the bearded man of the season and listen to his magical tales. There will be plenty of photo opportunities; 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Dec. 20, Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road; Tickets required for all attendees ages 2 and older; longmontcolorado.gov.

Santa visits the Bee Hugger: Put a letter in the farm’s mailbox while chatting with Santa. While at the farm, visitors can feed animals, purchase raw honey and other Bee Hugger products, pick out a Christmas tree, take a pony ride and more; 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Dec. 11-19; The Bee Hugger Farm, 12590 Ute Highway; $15: facebook.com/HoneyHarvestsHappiness/

Santa is coming to Somerset Meadows: Gather with friends and neighbors and purchase treats from Shield Maiden Donuts and Shortd’s Coffee while kids visit with Santa. Hot beverages provided by Move with Erica LLC; 9 a.m.–noon Dec. 11; Heatherhill Court cul-de-sac; free; allevents.in/longmont.

Ghosts of Christmas Past: Join psychic medium Dori Spence and the Kindred Spirits Investigative Team as they explore the mystery and history behind a picturesque Longmont landmark. Hear the stories of the former residents and those who put Longmont on the map back in its founding days; 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 17; The Callahan House, 312 Terry St.; $35; kindredspiritsociety.org/callahan.

A Tuna Christmas: Presented by Longmont Theatre Company, this production is just as quirky as it is festive. Two actors play all the crazy citizens of Tuna, Texas, as they prepare for the town’s annual Christmas festivities including the hot competition in the annual lawn-display contest; 7:30-10 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11; Longmont Performing Arts Center; 513 Main St.; $32.50; longmonttheatre.org.

Last-Chance Gift Fest: This annual shopping extravaganza is filled with art, home décor, delicious food, toys and more. Shop over 150 of Colorado’s finest vendors while enjoying live music at the biggest holiday craft fair in the state; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 18 and 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Dec. 19; Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road; free; coloradoevents.org/last-chance-gift-fest-1

Louisville

Winterskate: Skate on over 6,500 square feet of ice at the largest outdoor ice rink in the country. Enjoy holiday music, free horse-drawn carriage rides, free parking, a warming hut, concessions and much more; open daily, various times; 824 Front St.; $10, children 10 and under are free; bceproductions.com/winterskate-louisville.

Miracle on Main Street: Enjoy over-the-top traditional décor and holiday cocktails that are sure to exceed your expectations at this holiday pop-up experience. Do a Mistletoe shot. Embrace your inner child with some gingerbread house decorating while sipping a cup of cheer; 4-11 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through Dec. 30; 836 1/2 Main St; miraclecocktails.com.

Lyons

Santa Paws is Coming to Town: Grab your furbabies and bring them to this event where they can pose for photos with Santa and indulge in treats. There will be warm drinks and delicious snacks for the humans as well; noon-3 p.m. Dec. 11; Gateway Realty Group, 324 Main St.; free, but donations going to local nonprofits are encouraged; lyonschamber.org.

Let it Glow Holiday Lights Competition: Are your decorating skills award-winning? The Lyons Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a friendly competition where business owners and home owners can win big. It’s free to enter the contest and onlookers can stroll or ride through Lyons and then vote for their favorites. Among the prizes is the “Clark Griswold” award for the most lights. Locations will be marked on the Chamber’s glow map; Dec. 15-Jan. 5; Lyons; free; lyonschamber.org/let-it-glow.

Loveland

Loveland Choral Society presents “We Need A Lot of Christmas”: Witness the pure magic of this group of singers as they bring the holiday spirit to a historic venue that is decorated for the season. Attendees will be treated to contemporary carols, traditional favorites, a medley from “Elf” and much more; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 3 p.m. Dec. 12; The Rialto Theater, 228 E 4th St.; $18-$23; lovelandchoralsociety.org .

Christmas with the Nelsons: Join brothers Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, sons of Ricky Nelson, for this festive concert where the talented siblings will belt out favorites like “Blue Christmas,” “Deck the Halls” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree;” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18; The Rialto Theater, 228 E. 4th St.; $42-$60; rialtotheatercenter.org

Winter Wonderlights: Celebrate the holidays at this glorious walkable light attraction. Each night enjoy holiday string lights, twinkling bulbs, LED mappable snowflakes, illuminated African stone sculptures and a 30-minute music and light show; 5-9 p.m. multiple dates through Jan. 2; Chapungu Sculpture Garden, 6105 Skypond Drive; free; visitlovelandco.org/winterwonderlights.

Face Vocal Band Holiday Concert: Revel in all-vocal rock tunes of the season by this highly-talented group that, back in the day, could be found busking on the Pearl Street Mall; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13; Rialto Theater, 228 E. 4th St.;$43; rialtotheatercenter.org.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation: Take in this hilarious 1989 classic starring Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo and Juliette Lewis; 7 p.m. Dec. 22; Rialto Theater, 228 E. 4th St.;$9; rialtotheatercenter.org.

A Christmas Walk in the Woods: Explore these woods that have been decked out with glorious light displays that bring even more enchantment to the forest. Capture Insta-worthy shots in front of various backdrops including Santa’s House and a 1968 Chevrolet lit up for the season; 5-8 p.m. Dec. 11-Jan. 2; $6 per person, children 5 and under are free; 1750 Savage Road; christmaswalkinthewoods.com.

Fort Collins

Sweaty Sweater Race: Rock your favorite hideous sweater and burn some calories before all the feasting this month. Celebrate making it to the finish line with beer and chocolate. In addition to the race, there are other festivities happening throughout the day including a winter farmers market at 10 a.m., followed by an ugly sweater costume contest at 10:30 a.m. Funds will go to Adopt-A-Family program; packet pickup and registration is 4-6 p.m. Dec 10; Dec. 11 is the race and other festivities from 8-11:15 a.m.; Foothills Mall, 215 E. Foothills Parkway, $20-40; greenevents.raceentry.com.

Garden of Lights: Stroll through a winter wonderland that’s lit up by an insane amount of LED lights. Explore a half-mile loop of perennial flower beds, huge sculptural flowers, grapevines, butterflies, a holiday village and other favorite garden creatures constructed entirely from holiday lights. The Color Blossom Show will be returning to the Great Lawn, with 700 lighted blossoms adding to the holiday experience; 5-9 p.m. daily (except for Dec. 25) through Dec. 26; Gardens on Spring Creek, 2145 Centre Ave.; free for children ages 4 and under, $5-$10; fcgov.com/gardens/garden-of-lights

NoCo Winter Wonderland: Drive through a mile stretch of twinkling lights and wildlife-themed light sculptures. The tour takes 15 minutes, reserved timed entry is required by booking online; 5-8 p.m. various dates through Dec. 25; Colorado Youth Outdoors, 4927 E. County Road 36; $25 per vehicle; nocowinterwonderland.com.

Clara and The Nutcracker: Contemporary Dance Academy presents a full-scale production of The Nutcracker with talented students and guest artists that will delight audiences of all ages; 7 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 11; Livestreams also available; The Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia St.; $20-$30; lctix.com.