5 takeaways from the Avalanche’s 7-3 victory at New York Rangers

NEW YORK — The offensively gifted Avalanche outscored the New York Rangers 5-0 in the second period en route to a 7-3 victory at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. The decisive triumph capped a season-long five-game road trip in which the Avs collected points in four of them (3-1-1) and moved into a Central Division playoff spot with 30 points.

Colorado (14-7-2) entered Thursday’s games with the Western Conference’s fifth-highest winning percentage of .652. The team had Thursday off ahead of Friday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings at Ball Arena.

Five takeaways from the win at MSG:

LOC. Logan O’Connor got the nod as the right winger on the top line and arguably was the player of the game with a career-high two goals and a plus-3 rating in 17:02. O’Connor’s goals came within 22 seconds of the second period to cap the five-goal barrage on rookie goalie Adam Huska, who was making his NHL debut.

O’Connor, signed as an undrafted free agent from the University of Denver, has become much more than a gritty forechecker and penalty-kill specialist — which was generally all he was in college. He’s developed fantastic play-making abilities as a pro, and his 12 points in 23 games are already more than twice what he had in 22 games last season.

O’Connor also leads the NHL with four shorthanded points.

“He was fantastic. Good on the penalty kill, 5-on-5 — that’s one of the best games I’ve seen him play,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said of “OC.” “Sometimes he’ll get those chances and not capitalize on them but he’s been doing a nice job of making sure either himself or his linemates capitalize with some great execution.”

Offense from defensemen. Colorado failed to get a goal from a defenseman against the Rangers, snapping a league-best 12-game streak, but five defensemen combined for seven assists — including two apiece from Devon Toews and Sam Girard.

The gifted blue line corps extended its NHL-leading offensive point total to 83.

Toews, in particular. Toews had his third straight multiple-point game to finish with seven points on the trip. After missing the first nine games of the season to fully recover from offseason shoulder surgery, Toews has produced 17 points (four goals) in 14 games and ranks third among NHL defensemen in points-per-game (1.21). Top-pair partner Cale Makar is fourth (1.15), and he and Toews make up what many consider the best tandem in the league.

Toews is plus-16 on the season and Colorado is 10-3-1 with him in the lineup

Rookie to be reckoned with. Young forward Alex Newhook is becoming what the team envisioned before the 2019 first-round draft pick played nine of his first 10 games for the Colorado Eagles.

Newhook, 20, was pegged to step in for free-agent departure Brandon Saad, but that replacement process required patience. After making the Avs’ opening-night lineup, the club sent him down to the Eagles to gain confidence. Recently, Newhook has played with conviction, and his power-play goal against the Rangers extended his goals streak to three games.

He already has an NHL shot and will only continue to grow into a dangerous offensive threat.

Landeskog. Left wing and team captain Gabe Landeskog played just 16:49 because of a fighting major and coinciding minor penalty but he collected an assist to extend his points streak to nine games, tying his career-high.

Points aside, Landeskog stepped up to fight Jacob Trouba after the Rangers defenseman made a high, heavy hit on superstar center Nathan MacKinnon. Trouba’s hit was unpenalized and appeared to be clean, but MacKinnon was in a vulnerable position. Landeskog made Trouba answer for taking liberty on one of the game’s marquee players.

Footnote. The Avs reassigned forward Jayson Megna and defenseman Jacob MacDonald to the Eagles on Thursday. Megna cleared waivers to be reassigned.