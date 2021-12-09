Boulder County earmarks money for environmental sustainability projects

Boulder County earmarks money for environmental…

Boulder County’s Office of Sustainability, Climate Action and Resilience is offering funding to accelerate and begin environmental sustainability projects that benefit Boulder County’s food system, according to a news release.

Boulder County has set aside $405,000, pending Boulder County Commissioner formal board approval of the 2022 budget. The funding is for sustainability-focused initiatives that address the priority needs of local farmers and agricultural producers.

The funding is provided to impact on-farm regenerative agriculture and soil health practices, on-farm and farmer’s market infrastructure, sustainable local food and crop production and programmatic and resource support for frontline farm workers and organizations. The funding will also impact farmer and producer education, conferences and workshops that focus on sustainable and regenerative agriculture demonstrations.

Any registered business, official nonprofit organization or government entity can apply for funding at a minimum of $40,000 to a maximum of $150,000 per project. Applications also are available for the small project fund at a minimum of $2,000 to a maximum of $5,000.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Jan. 5 and can found at boco.org/SustainableFoodAgFund.

