Boulder office of county motor vehicle department closed two days next week

The Boulder County Motor Vehicle’s Boulder branch will be closed to the public for carpet replacement on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a news release.

Options for motor vehicle services include online services at BoulderCounty.org/MV, a self-service renewal kiosk in the Boulder office lobby open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and visiting the office before or after the closure.

Lafayette and Longmont branches will be open to the public but longer wait times are expected.

All Clerk and Recorder offices will also have special holiday hours from 7:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 23 and Dec. 30. Normal office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.