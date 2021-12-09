Georgia safety commits to CU Buffs

Georgia safety commits to CU Buffs

By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Colorado has added another defender to its 2022 recruiting class.

On Thursday night, Xavier Smith, from Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Ga., announced his verbal commitment to the Buffs.

Listed as an athlete, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Smith is projected as a safety with the Buffs.

Smith took an official visit to CU last weekend. He has nine other scholarship offers, including from Army.

The 17th member of CU’s commitment list, Smith is the third player from Georgia in the class. Buford High teammates Victor Venn and Aubrey Smith are also committed to the Buffs.

Smith is the second safety in the class, along with Dylan Dixson of Pearland, Texas.

The early signing period begins Wednesday.

