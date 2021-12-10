CU Buffs get it done down the stretch to hold…

SportsCollege Sports

CU Buffs get it done down the stretch to hold off Milwaukee

Jabari Walker with clutch plays against Patrick Baldwin Jr. in marquee individual battle

  • University of Colorado Boulder’s Jabari Walker goes to the basket on Milwaukee’s Patrick Baldwin Jr. during the December 10, 2021 game in Boulder.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff photographer)

  • University of Colorado Boulder’s Evan Battey drives on Milwaukee’s Joey St. Pierre during the December 10, 2021 game in Boulder.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff photographer)

  • University of Colorado Boulder’s Jabari Walker gets the steal on Milwaukee’s Patrick Baldwin Jr. during the December 10, 2021 game in Boulder.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff photographer)

  • University of Colorado Boulder’s Jabari Walker goes to the basket on Milwaukee’s Patrick Baldwin Jr. during the December 10, 2021 game in Boulder.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff photographer)

  • University of Colorado Boulder’s Jabari Walker goes to the basket on Milwaukee’s Patrick Baldwin Jr. during the December 10, 2021 game in Boulder.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff photographer)

  • University of Colorado Boulder’s Evan Battey drives on Milwaukee’s Joey St. Pierreduring the December 10, 2021 game in Boulder.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff photographer)

  • University of Colorado Boulder’s Jabari Walker goes to the basket on Milwaukee’s Patrick Baldwin Jr. during the December 10, 2021 game in Boulder.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff photographer)

  • University of Colorado Boulder’s Jabari Walker goes to the basket on Milwaukee’s Patrick Baldwin Jr. during the December 10, 2021 game in Boulder.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff photographer)

  • University of Colorado Boulder’s K.J. Simpson tries to stop Milwaukee’s Jordan Lathon during the December 10, 2021 game in Boulder.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff photographer)

  • University of Colorado Boulder’s Nique Clifford shoots over the Milwaukee defense during the December 10, 2021 game in Boulder.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff photographer)

  • University of Colorado Boulder’s Evan Battey, right, and Milwaukee’s Patrick Baldwin Jr. go for a loose ball during the December 10, 2021 game in Boulder.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff photographer)

  • University of Colorado Boulder’s Keeshawn Barthelemy drives on Milwaukee’s Donovan Newby during the December 10, 2021 game in Boulder.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff photographer)

  • University of Colorado Boulder’s Lawson Lovering goes up on Milwaukee’s Moses Bol during the December 10, 2021 game in Boulder.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff photographer)

of

Expand
By | prooney@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The dozens of NBA scouts in attendance said it would be a showdown between Milwaukee freshman Patrick Baldwin Jr., a projected NBA lottery pick, and Colorado’s own potential future NBA draft pick, Jabari Walker.

It turned out to be a mostly a forgettable performance for both players. But with the game on the line it was Walker who outplayed Baldwin and helped deliver a win.

Aided by a couple of key plays by Walker against Baldwin in the waning minutes, the CU men’s basketball team held off yet another upset bid at home, this time outlasting Milwaukee for a 65-54 victory on Friday night at the CU Events Center.

With Milwaukee clinging to a one-point lead with under four minutes remaining, the Buffs reeled off 12 consecutive points to take control, and Walker did much of that damage going head-to-head against Baldwin.

Evan Battey started the decisive run with a pair of free throws, but then Walker converted a driving layup against Baldwin. On Milwaukee’s next possession, Walker stripped Baldwin and ran free for a breakaway dunk that turned into a 3-point play thanks to a frustration foul from Baldwin.

Following another defensive stop by CU, Walker knocked down his only 3-pointer of the night with Baldwin late to contest him defensively. That shot gave the Buffs a nine-point lead with 1 minute, 20 minutes remaining.

Baldwin and Walker both competed at the USA Basketball U19 World Cup tryout camp this past summer, with Baldwin landing a spot on the team. Walker didn’t get through the final cuts. On Wednesday, Baldwin finished 3-for-13 with 12 points, five rebounds, and two turnovers. Walker finished 4-for-14 from the floor and 5-for-6 at the free throw line, recording 14 points, five rebounds and two turnovers.

Colorado 65, Milwaukee 54

MILWAUKEE (2-6)

Simms 2-5 0-0 4, St. Pierre 4-6 0-0 8, Baldwin 3-13 4-7 12, Lathon 5-10 0-0 14, Newby 1-6 0-0 3, Gholston 1-8 3-4 5, Thomas 4-6 0-0 8, Bol 0-1 0-0 0, Baker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 7-11 54.

COLORADO (7-3)

Battey 6-8 3-5 15, Walker 4-14 5-6 14, da Silva 1-6 0-0 2, Barthelemy 2-7 0-0 4, Parquet 3-4 4-4 11, Simpson 2-6 0-0 4, Clifford 1-3 2-2 4, Lovering 1-3 0-0 2, O’Brien 4-5 0-0 9, Hammond 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 14-17 65.

Halftime – Colorado 28-24. 3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 7-24 (Lathon 4-6, Baldwin 2-10, Newby 1-4, Gholston 0-2, Simms 0-2), Colorado 3-15 (O’Brien 1-1, Parquet 1-1, Walker 1-4, Clifford 0-1, Simpson 0-1, da Silva 0-3, Barthelemy 0-4). Rebounds – Milwaukee 26 (St. Pierre 8), Colorado 32 (Battey, Walker, Parquet 5). Assists – Milwaukee 7 (Lathon 3), Colorado 10 (Simpson 4). Total Fouls – Milwaukee 21, Colorado 11.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Apartments That Feel Like Home

    Habitat Apartments have the location, amenities and features that you want. These are apartments that feel like home from the...
  2. Remodeling With Boulder Hardwood Flooring

    A new floor can transform a room, or your whole home. Remodeling with Boulder Hardwood Flooring is a great choice....
  3. Trusted Roofing Services Since 1903

    AJ Shirk Roofing in Loveland has been providing trusted roofing services since 1903. The licensed, insured roofing crews are experts...
  4. Open Enrollment for the 2022/2023 School Year

    Flagstaff Academy has announced open enrollment for the 2022/2023 school year. New families and parents of K-8 students are encouraged...
  5. Choosing the Right Blinds for Your Window

    A large portion of the house’s face is made up of windows. The windows, whether interior or exterior, have a...