CU Buffs get it done down the stretch to hold off Milwaukee

The dozens of NBA scouts in attendance said it would be a showdown between Milwaukee freshman Patrick Baldwin Jr., a projected NBA lottery pick, and Colorado’s own potential future NBA draft pick, Jabari Walker.

It turned out to be a mostly a forgettable performance for both players. But with the game on the line it was Walker who outplayed Baldwin and helped deliver a win.

Aided by a couple of key plays by Walker against Baldwin in the waning minutes, the CU men’s basketball team held off yet another upset bid at home, this time outlasting Milwaukee for a 65-54 victory on Friday night at the CU Events Center.

With Milwaukee clinging to a one-point lead with under four minutes remaining, the Buffs reeled off 12 consecutive points to take control, and Walker did much of that damage going head-to-head against Baldwin.

Evan Battey started the decisive run with a pair of free throws, but then Walker converted a driving layup against Baldwin. On Milwaukee’s next possession, Walker stripped Baldwin and ran free for a breakaway dunk that turned into a 3-point play thanks to a frustration foul from Baldwin.

Following another defensive stop by CU, Walker knocked down his only 3-pointer of the night with Baldwin late to contest him defensively. That shot gave the Buffs a nine-point lead with 1 minute, 20 minutes remaining.

Baldwin and Walker both competed at the USA Basketball U19 World Cup tryout camp this past summer, with Baldwin landing a spot on the team. Walker didn’t get through the final cuts. On Wednesday, Baldwin finished 3-for-13 with 12 points, five rebounds, and two turnovers. Walker finished 4-for-14 from the floor and 5-for-6 at the free throw line, recording 14 points, five rebounds and two turnovers.

Colorado 65, Milwaukee 54

MILWAUKEE (2-6)

Simms 2-5 0-0 4, St. Pierre 4-6 0-0 8, Baldwin 3-13 4-7 12, Lathon 5-10 0-0 14, Newby 1-6 0-0 3, Gholston 1-8 3-4 5, Thomas 4-6 0-0 8, Bol 0-1 0-0 0, Baker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 7-11 54.

COLORADO (7-3)

Battey 6-8 3-5 15, Walker 4-14 5-6 14, da Silva 1-6 0-0 2, Barthelemy 2-7 0-0 4, Parquet 3-4 4-4 11, Simpson 2-6 0-0 4, Clifford 1-3 2-2 4, Lovering 1-3 0-0 2, O’Brien 4-5 0-0 9, Hammond 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 14-17 65.

Halftime – Colorado 28-24. 3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 7-24 (Lathon 4-6, Baldwin 2-10, Newby 1-4, Gholston 0-2, Simms 0-2), Colorado 3-15 (O’Brien 1-1, Parquet 1-1, Walker 1-4, Clifford 0-1, Simpson 0-1, da Silva 0-3, Barthelemy 0-4). Rebounds – Milwaukee 26 (St. Pierre 8), Colorado 32 (Battey, Walker, Parquet 5). Assists – Milwaukee 7 (Lathon 3), Colorado 10 (Simpson 4). Total Fouls – Milwaukee 21, Colorado 11.