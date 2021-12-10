CU Buffs’ Nate Landman earns AP All-Pac-12 honor

Colorado linebacker Nate Landman has added another postseason honor to his resume.

On Friday, Landman was named to the second team of the Associated Press All-Pac-12 squad, as voted on by members of the media. Landman was the only player to make the first or second team for the Buffaloes (4-8, 3-6 Pac-12).

Earlier this week, Landman was also voted second-team All-Pac-12 by the conference coaches.

A fifth-year senior, Landman is the first player in CU history to earn first- or second-team all-conference honors four times in his career. This year, he took advantage of the NCAA granting all players an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matching the coaches’ vote, the media selected Utah’s Kyle Whittingham as coach of the year and linebacker Devin Lloyd as defensive player of the year, as well as Southern California receiver Drake London as offensive player of the year.

The AP also voted UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet as the newcomer of the year.

Whittingham was a unanimous choice for coach of the year. Lloyd did not receive all the votes for defensive player of the year, but he was the only unanimous choice for the first team on offense or defense.

Pac-12 champion Utah led the way with 13 all-conference selections (seven first-team, six second-team). UCLA was second with eight selections, with North division champion Oregon having seven. Stanford was the only team with no selections, while CU and Arizona each had one.

Landman was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s top linebacker, before a shoulder surgery sidelined him for the final five games. Despite playing in only seven games, Landman recorded 71 tackles and six tackles for loss.

For his career, Landman had 409 tackles, tied for fifth in CU history with Ted Johnson (1991-94). His 285 solo tackles ranks second in program history to Jordan Dizon (293 from 2004-07).

Landman also had 40 career tackles for loss, which ranks sixth in CU annals and he is the program leader in career third-down stops (51).

As a sophomore in 2018, Landman earned second-team All-Pac-12 from the media and honorable mention from coaches. The AP and coaches both voted him first-team All-Pac-12 in 2019 and 2020.

The Associated Press All-Pac-12 team

First-team offense

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA, Sr.

RB B.J. Baylor, Oregon State, Jr.; and Tavion Thomas, Utah, So.

OT Braden Daniels, Utah, So.; and Abraham Lucas, Washington State, Sr.

OG Andrew Vorhees, USC, Sr.; and Nous Keobounnam, Oregon State, Sr.

C Nick Ford, Utah, Jr.

TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA, Jr.

WR Drake London, USC, Jr.; and Calvin Jackson Jr., Washington State, Sr.

PK (tie) Parker Lewis, USC, So.; and Dean Janikowski, Washington State, So.

AP Britain Covey, Utah, Jr.

First-team defense

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon, So.; and Mike Tafua, Utah, Jr.

DT Brandon Dorlus, Oregon, So.; and Popo Aumavae, Oregon, Jr.

LB Devin Lloyd, Utah, Jr.; Noah Sewell, Oregon, Fr.; and Nephi Sewell, Utah, Jr.

CB Trent McDuffie, Washington, Jr.; and Kylor Gordon, Washington, Jr.

S Verone McKinley III, Oregon, So.; and Elijah Hicks, California, Sr.

P Kyle Ostendorp, Arizona, So.

Second-team offense

QB Cameron Rising, Utah, So.

RB Travis Dye, Oregon, Jr.; and Raachad White, Arizona State, Sr.

OT Sean Rhyan, UCLA, Jr.; and Kellen Diesch, Arizona State, Sr.

OG Paul Grattan Jr., UCLA, Sr.; and Sataoa Laumea, Utah, Fr.

C Nathan Eldridge, Oregon State, Sr.

TE Brant Kuithe, Utah, Jr.

WR Kyle Philips, UCLA, Jr.; and Travell Harris, Washington State, Sr.

AP Kyle Philips, UCLA, Jr.

PK Camden Lewis, Oregon, So.

Second-team defense

DE Drake Jackson, USC, Jr.; and Ron Stone Jr., Washington State, Jr.

DT D.J. Davidson, Arizona State, Sr.; and Junior Tafuna, Utah, Fr.

LB Nate Landman, Colorado, Sr.; Avery Roberts, Oregon State, Jr.; and Cameron Goode, California, Sr.

CB Clark Phillips III, Utah, Fr.; and Jay Shaw, UCLA, Sr.

S Quentin Lake, UCLA, Sr.; and Vontae Davis, Utah, Sr.

P Race Porter, Washington, Sr.