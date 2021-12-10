Game day notes: Despite shooting slump, Keeshawn Barthelemy taking care of ball for turnover-prone CU Buffs

Keeshawn Barthelemy entered the season knowing he had huge shoes to fill as Colorado’s primary point guard.

He posted a very solid assist-to-turnover rate in limited minutes off the bench this year. And through 10 games this season, Barthelemy has been able to bring that same balance to the starting lineup.

Barthelemy no doubt has run hot and cold so far with his shooting touch. Yet on a team that has displayed a knack for committing turnovers in bunches, Barthelemy has provided a steady hand.

Going into Friday night’s home date against Milwaukee (7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network), Barthelemy owns an assist-to-turnover rate of 1.87. While the Buffaloes are only about one-third of the way through the season, that’s still a better mark than his predecessor, McKinley Wright IV, put up in any year except his senior season last year.

Barthelemy endured one bad game on the turnover front, committing seven in the second game of the season against New Mexico. He has not committed more than two turnovers in any of the other nine games, including seven games with either one or zero. Barthelemy goes into the Milwaukee game with 11 assists and only one turnover over the previous four games.

“One of the things that coach has been talking about with us on offense is to slow down,” said Barthelemy, who posted an assist-to-turnover rate of 1.91 in his bench role last year. “I feel like when I do that, I’m able to see the floor better. If my shot’s not falling, at least I’m not giving the other team the ball. I really pride myself on that.

“Last year I didn’t really turn the ball over that much either in limited minutes. But this year my role is to do that in increased minutes.”

Now Barthelemy just has to regain his shooting touch. His 3-pointer early during CU’s win on Wednesday against Eastern Washington ended an 0-for-13 slide from 3-point range, but he still is shooting just .238 overall (10-for-42) with a 1-for-17 mark on 3-pointers over the past five games. Barthelemy went 11-for-16 on 3-pointers through the season’s first five games.

“I’m not really worried about my personal performance on offense,” Barthelemy said. “Everybody knows I’m going through struggles or whatever the case may be. But I’m more worried about the wins and losses and being better defensively. That’s one of the things that coach has been challenging us about is being better defensively, especially the guards. That’s all I’m worried about. The offense will come and go.”

Second opinion

Milwaukee star freshman Patrick Baldwin Jr. met CU’s Jabari Walker during the USA Basketball U19 World Cup team tryout camp this past summer, but he wasn’t the only future Buffs opponent Walker became acquainted with.

Also at that camp was Tennessee freshman Kennedy Chandler, who torched the Buffs for 27 points last week.

“I was interested to see if he was going to be able to transition to college,” Walker said about Chandler, “and he’s done just that.”

Notable

CU leads the series against Milwaukee 4-0. The teams’ last meeting was a 93-87 CU win on Dec. 30, 2001 in Boulder. Stephane Pelle (23 points, 10 rebounds) and David Harrison (20 points, 10 rebounds) both posted double-doubles for the Buffs…CU senior forward Evan Battey has moved into 27th-place on the program’s career rebounding list with 560. Next on that list is current radio analyst Scott Wilke (576)…The Buffs began Friday ranked 77th at KenPom.com and 119th in the NET. Milwaukee, which has played three of its eight games without Baldwin, began Friday 211th at KenPom and 322nd in the NET…A reminder Friday is the final day of the toy drive being hosted at the CU Events Center, benefitting the Broomfield-based charity A Precious Child. Fans can bring toys to the CU equipment truck parked along Regent Drive just outside the arena’s main entrance up until the 7:30 p.m. tipoff.