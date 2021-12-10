On display: Front Range art guide Dec. 10-16

Boulder area

15th Street Gallery Featuring work by Boston artist Nancy Simonds and Denver artist Tony Ortega; open by appointment 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 1708 15th St., Boulder; 303-447-2841; 15thstreetgalleryboulder.com

Ana’s Art Gallery Art from local, African and Caribbean artists; noon-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday; 958 Cherryvale Road, Boulder; 303-261-5936; anasartgallery.com

Arbor Institute “Celebrating Community: Art + Science + Action” features six interactive projects exploring local environmental and social issues in a multi-media exhibition, through Dec. 12; 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, or by appointment 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 1708 13th St., Boulder; arborinstitute.org

Art and Soul Gallery Works by Colorado-based artist Mark Bueno on display; 11 a.m- 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; 1615 Pearl St., Boulder; 303-544-5803; artandsoulboulder.com

Art Parts Creative Reuse Center “Green Gifts 2021” features gifts made from recycled and reused materials from local vendors, through Dec. 27; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday; 3080 Valmont St., Boulder; artpartsboulder.org

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art “Incredible Lightness: A Retrospective of the Work of Jerry Wingren,” celebrates 45 years of the artist’s work, through Jan. 23; “Two-Fold,” Melinda Rosenberg explores wood grains with geometric works, through Jan. 23; “El movimiento sigue,” outdoor Los Seis de Boulder sculpture by Jasmine Baetz, through March 14; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; 1750 13th St., Boulder; 303-443-2122; bmoca.org

BMoCA at Macky “Interpretations,” a conceptual mash-up of visual media by Trevor Seymour, through Dec. 19; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1595 Pleasant St., CU Boulder campus; bmoca.org.

Canyon Theater and Gallery “Closed Loop” features work from local makers who deploy systems of social justice, sustainability and reuse of materials, through Jan. 27; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday; Main Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, 303-441-3100, boulderlibrary.org/exhibits

The Collective Community Arts Center “Brave Pathways: Creative Roads to Healing” features work from fiber artist Grace Gee and photographer Keri Mills, exhibit runs through Jan. 30; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday; 201 N. Public Road, Lafayette; lafayetteco.gov

Dairy Arts Center “Diptych,” 50 photographic works by Keith Brenner, through Jan. 7; “Contemplation,” paintings, photography and printmaking by Belgin Yucelen, Natasha Mistry and Paul Brokering, through Jan. 7; “Project Worthmore,” outdoor mural by Erica Pacha creates awareness for Colorado refugees; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-7:30 p.m. Saturday, noon-5:30 p.m. Sunday; 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; 303-440-7826; thedairy.org

East Window “The Silhouette Project” photographs by Dona Laurita depicting young people living with cancer, through Jan. 28; open daily 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; 4949 Broadway, Unit 102-B, Boulder; eastwindow.org

Eldorado Springs Art Center “Cracked Fundraiser,” features a limited-edition poster from King Soopers shooting survivor Gabrielle McAuley; call for gallery hours; 8 Chesebro Way, Eldorado Springs; 303-378-0454; eldoradospringsartcenter.com

The Gallery at Bus Stop “Food For Thought: A Feast for the Eyes,” a Boulder Art Association member show, through Jan. 15; 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday or by appointment; 4895 N. Broadway, Boulder; noboartdistrict.org.

Mary Williams Fine Arts Featuring fine art, antique prints and maps; call for hours; 5311 Western Ave. #112, Boulder, 303-938-1588; marywilliamsfinearts.com

Museum of Boulder “B.E.A.T.: Convivial Machines,” features interactive digital art and music in a “dark side” and “light side” exhibit, through Feb. 6; “Returning” pop-up exhibit features contemporary art from Arapaho artists in the region, through Feb. 14; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday; 2205 Broadway, Boulder; 303-449-3464; museumofboulder.org

Naropa University Art Galleries Nalanda Campus, 6287 Arapahoe Ave.: Cube Gallery has local and international artists; Nalanda Gallery hosts guest artists and student exhibitions, Lounge Gallery operated by students. Arapahoe Campus, 2130 Arapahoe Ave.: Lincoln Gallery features local and regional artists. Paramita Campus, 3285 30th St.: Paramita Gallery has works in all media by regional artists; all open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; bit.ly/naropaart

NoBo Art Center “Holiday Gifts,” a NoBo member group show and sale, noon-5 p.m. Dec. 11, noon-3 p.m. Dec. 18; 4929 Broadway #E, Boulder; noboartdistrict.org/nobo-art-center

Phil Lewis Art Open noon-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday; 2034 Pearl St., Unit 102, Boulder; phillewisart.com

POP! Gallery Open Studios’ pop-up art and gift gallery features rotating exhibits and gifts by local artists through the holidays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily; 1421 Pearl St.; openstudios.org/pop-gallery

R Gallery “Black & White Winter,” local works in black and white, through Dec. 12; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily; 2027 Broadway, Boulder; 303-447-2841; rgallery.art

Rembrandt Yard Aboriginal, local and national art; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, call ahead; 1301 Spruce St., Boulder; 303-301-2972; rembrandtyard.com

SmithKlein Gallery Works from Russian-born, Colorado-based artist Lyudmila Agrich on display through Dec. 17; noon-5 p.m. daily; 1116 Pearl St., Boulder; 303-444-7200; smithklein.com

Thistle Community Gallery “Holiday Gift and Art Sale,” features handmade items from Boulder artists, noon-5 p.m. Dec. 11, noon-3 p.m. Dec. 18; 4871 N. Broadway, Boulder; noboartdistrict.org.

CU Art Museum “Staring into the Fire,” abstract on canvas pieces by local artist Kate Petley, through Dec. 18; “Tools of Conveyance,” mixed-media pieces by Canadian artist Tim Whiten, through Dec. 18; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 1085 18th St., Boulder; cuartmuseum.colorado.edu

Longmont area

Firehouse Art Center “Reemerging,” the fifth-annual juried student show from Front Range Community College, through Jan. 9; noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday by appointment, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; 667 Fourth Ave., Longmont; firehouseart.org

The Great Frame Up “Outdoor Creations” features work from finalists in the Boulder County Parks And Open Space juried art show, runs through Dec. 30; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 430 Main St., Longmont; longmont.thegreatframeup.com.

Longmont Museum “Longmont 150” exhibition celebrates the city’s sesquicentennial, through Jan. 9; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 400 Quail Road, Longmont; longmontmuseum.org

Osmosis Gallery Hosts more than 45 artists in a variety of mediums; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 290 Second Ave., Niwot; osmosisartgallery.com.

Rabbit Brush Gallery Features local and regional artists and fair-trade arts; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 7504 Hygiene Road, Hygiene; rabbitbrushgallery.com.

Walnut Gallery Features work from more than 50 artists in a wide range of media; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, and open by appointment; 364 Main St., Longmont; thewalnutgallery.com.

Northern Colorado

Art Center of Estes Park “A Few Of My Favorite Things,” watercolor pieces by Anne Sneary, through Dec. 20; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; 517 Big Thompson Ave., Estes Park; artcenterofestes.com

Artworks Loveland “Remembrance,” a retrospective of works by Andrew Jay Svedlow, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 10 opening reception, show runs through Jan. 7; “Rewild,” new sculpture by Chuck Brenton, through Jan. 30; 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday; 310 N. Railroad Ave., Loveland; artworksloveland.org

Loveland Museum “3 Series of Prints,” Jacob Lawrence collection from 1983-1997, through Dec. 31; “Sauda Mitchell” exhibit depicts the Black experience, through Dec. 31; “Lenguaje Vulgar,” exhibit with Javier Flores’ pieces that respond to socio-political systems; collages by Colby Brumit, through Jan. 16; “Gateway to the Rockies: A Visual Trip Down Highway 34,” through March 12; “Ditches & Running Water,” wet plate collodion photographs by Laura Cofrin, through April 23; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; 503 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland; lovelandmuseumgallery.org