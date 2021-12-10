Three more University Hill riot defendants take plea deals

Three more defendants charged in connection with the University Hill riot in March have taken plea deals in their cases.

Brandon Hoover and Eric Hoover, both 24, pleaded guilty on Monday to a misdemeanor count of engaging in a riot and were both sentenced to one year of probation with 90 hours of community service.

Parker Clemons, 20, also pleaded guilty to engaging in a riot and was sentenced to a one-year deferred judgement with 85 hours of community service on Dec. 2.

A deferred judgement means that if Clemons completes the

terms of her sentence and does not pick up any new charges, she will be able to withdraw the guilty plea. If she fails to complete the deferred judgement, she will automatically be convicted on the charge and subject to sentencing.

Clemons, who according to an affidavit was seen doing cartwheels on an overturned car, was a University of Colorado Boulder student at the time of the incident. The Hoovers were not listed as CU Boulder students.

An estimated 500 to 800 college-age people gathered near Pennsylvania Avenue and 10th Street on March 6 in a large outdoor party that became destructive, with people flipping a car and damaging other vehicles and property.

A Boulder armored SWAT vehicle eventually arrived on scene to disperse the crowd, but the truck was damaged and three officers suffered minor injuries.

As of this week, CU Boulder reported 94 probations and 5 suspensions tied to the riot.