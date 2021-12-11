Daily coronavirus data for the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado, reported Saturday, Dec. 11

Colorado case data

Total cases: 854,084

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 9,874

Total deaths among cases: 9,627

Total hospitalizations: 48,764

Total tested: 4,181,264

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 4,128,854

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,722,497

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updates its coronavirus dashboard Monday to Friday. The data above is the most recent information available as of Friday.

University of Colorado Boulder cases

New positive test results: 0

New diagnostic tests: 88

Total on-campus diagnostic tests completed: 9,794

Total positive results for on-campus testing since Aug. 9: 240

*The data represents COVID-19 cases diagnosed by tests performed at CU Boulder testing sites and does not represent all cases that involve CU Boulder students, faculty and staff.