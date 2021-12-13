American Samoa three-star athlete Oakie Salave’a commits to CU Buffs

Oakie Salave’a grew up listening to stories about Colorado Buffaloes football.

When the opportunity came to play at CU, Salave’a jumped on it.

On Monday, the three-star athlete from Pago Pago, American Samoa, became the latest player to verbally commit to CU for the class of 2022. He plans to sign his letter of intent on Wednesday.

Salave’a is the son of former Buffs defensive tackle Okland Salave’a, who played in Boulder from 1988-89.

“My father played there and shared stories all my time growing up,” Salave’a said. “It’s something that motivated me to be able to share my own stories one day. It was definitely a driving factor (in committing to CU). I look up to my dad and all his accomplishments, so I’m blessed to be able to follow in his footsteps.”

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Salave’a is listed as an athlete but said he is coming to CU as a quarterback. It’s possible he will wind up playing safety for the Buffs.

“My main focus is to put our team in the best position to win, whether on offense or defense,” he said. “I’m a team guy and winning (is priority), so whatever it takes to accomplish that I’m willing to do. I’m coming in to work my tail off regardless of position.”

Salave’a will take an official visit to CU on Jan. 7. He will play in the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu on Jan. 22 and plans to enroll at CU after that game.

When Okland Salave’a played at CU, one of his close friends was quarterback Sal Aunese. The Buffs’ starting quarterback in 1988, Aunese was diagnosed with stomach cancer in March of 1989 and died on Sept. 23, 1989, at the age of 21. CU still has a locker dedicated to Aunese.

Like Aunese, Oakie Salave’a wears No. 8. He wears that number because it’s tradition for the starting quarterback at Tafuna High School, but Salave’a said he hopes to have a No. 8 jersey with the Buffs in part to honor Aunese.

“He meant so much to my dad and his transition to Boulder,” Salave’a said. “It makes it that much more special that Sal wore the same number.”

Rated by 247Sports.com as the top prospect from American Samoa, Salave’a originally committed to San Diego State in June. He had a change of heart last month and decommitted from the Aztecs. A few other schools, including Arizona and Utah, expressed interest.

“I’m so thankful for the staff at San Diego State, but I just didn’t feel peace committing so early,” he said. “I was still interested in SDSU, but wanted to explore other options.”

Although Salave’a has never met CU’s coach in person, he said, “They feel like family. I highly respect them and what they’re doing at CU. It’s a big reason why I chose Colorado.”

Salave’a is also eager to prove himself at the next level after leading Tafuna, coached by his father, to two consecutive championships. Salave’a was the ASHSAA most valuable player in 2020 and 2021.

“I’m so excited,” he said. “Being in American Samoa, we have limited resources. We play on a mixture of grass, sand and gravel. Equipment is broken, uniforms limited. So, to play at the collegiate level with great facilities and many resources, it’s a dream come true.

“Not many of my brothers here get this opportunity, so I’m going to make everything out of it and hopefully bring some of my brothers on the rock to Boulder with me come fall.”