Boulder DA files charges against driver in fatal Lee Hill crash

The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against the driver accused of hitting and killing a cyclist on Lee Hill Road in July.

George Laws, 68, has been charged with careless driving resulting in death and infliction of serious bodily injury to a vulnerable road user. Both counts are Class 1 traffic misdemeanors that carry a maximum sentence of one year in jail.

Laws is accused of causing the crash that killed Alejandro Acosta, 39, of Boulder. Acosta was also identified as Alejandro Acosta Obando by the coroner’s office.

“This is such a serious, tragic case,” Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. “I had the privilege of meeting with Mr. Acosta’s family on Friday. We spoke about the terrible loss they have suffered. I informed Mr. Acosta’s family that the case is being transferred to our office and charges are being filed. We are fully committed to securing the right result in this case.”

Colorado State Patrol investigators said Acosta was biking east on Lee Hill Road at 6:20 p.m. July 15 while Laws was driving west.

Investigators said it appears Laws tried to make a left turn onto Wagon Wheel Gap Road in front of Acosta, and Acosta hit the vehicle and was thrown from the bike.

Speed and intoxication were not factors in the crash, but prosecutors determined Laws “drove without due regard for the road and his surroundings, thereby causing Mr. Acosta’s death.”

Laws is scheduled for his next court appearance on Jan. 13.