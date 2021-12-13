CU athletics hires new Buff Club leader

Colorado’s athletic department has another new leader for its advancement efforts.

On Monday, CU announced that Leon Jackson III has been named senior associate athletic director and assistant vice chancellor for advancement. He will oversee the athletic department advancement, including fundraising and engagement through the Buff Club.

Jackson, 36, who will join CU on Jan. 1, spent the past two years as the associate athletics director for major gifts at the University of Pittsburgh.

“I look forward to building authentic relationships with the passionate donors, alums, and fans of CU Athletics,” Jackson said in a press release from CU. “In partnership with a devoted and gifted CU athletics team, our Buff Club will work diligently to provide the resources necessary for a transformational student-athlete experience in Boulder.”

Jackson is the third full-time leader of the advantage efforts in the past 20 months.

Ben Broussard held that position for three years before leaving CU for North Carolina State in April of 2020. He was replaced by Lance Gerlach, who left CU for another opportunity this fall.

“I am excited to announce that Leon will be the new leader of our Buff Club,” athletic director Rick George said. “He has great energy, experience and will be a terrific leader for our Buff Club team. He has the exact characteristics that we were looking for: a strong leader, someone who holds a vision for CU athletics that we all share, and someone we believe our donors will gravitate towards.”

At Pitt, Jackson created several innovative strategies and tactics, helping bring the Panthers’ fundraising to record levels. He was charged with identifying, cultivating and securing major gift commitments for Pitt Athletics’ $300 million Victory Heights Capital Campaign and its 750 student-athletes, spirit squads, and marching band. In addition, he was the development liaison for the women’s gymnastics, women’s basketball, and women’s lacrosse programs.

Jackson lettered four years as a quarterback and punter (2004-07) at Utah State, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Political Science. After two years of playing professionally in Europe, he returned to his alma mater where he joined the football staff in 2010, earned his Master of Education in 2012 and then held several different positions in the Aggies’ athletic department before moving on to Kansas State in 2015.

At K-State, he was the director of annual giving for the Ahearn Fund, overseeing the department’s $18.3 million annual giving unit. He directed all premium seat sale efforts (to 97% capacity), and managed a major gift portfolio of 90 donors in support of a near record-setting $44.4 million in giving toward KSU athletics and in support of its 450 student-athletes.

As a senior at Utah State in 2007, Jackson threw for 1,576 yards and nine touchdowns with only four interceptions. He earned second-team All-Western Athletic Conference honors as a punter, averaging 41.3 yards per punt with 16 inside the 20.

A native of Los Angeles, Jackson is married to the former Nicki Felley, a four-year letterwinner on Utah State’s gymnastics team and the couple has three children, Josiah, Kyndal, and Isaac.